JSU baseball: Gamecock bats sting Liberty in series opener

Friday was a good night for Jacksonville State’s offense as the Gamecocks pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 series-opening win over Liberty.
JSU scored four runs in the first inning and tacked on five more in the fourth to take a commanding 9-1 lead. That was plenty of run support for AJ Causey and company.
T.J. Reeves hit his third home run in the last four games during the Gamecocks’ five-run fourth. The three-run shot was his 10th of the season.
Carson Crowe homered to lead off the sixth inning and finished 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Javon Hernandez and Jarrett Eaton also had strong nights at the plate. Hernandez went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and one RBI. Eaton was 3-for-3 with two walks and scored one run and drove in one.
—Mason Maners finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Brennen Norton also went 2-for-5 with one run and two RBIs.
—Derrick Jackson Jr. finished 1-for-4 with two walks, one run and one RBI. Bear Madliak went 1-for-6 with a double, and Caleb Johnson was 1-for-4.
—Causey picked up his fifth win of the season, allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out eight. Will Baker pitched the final three innings to pick up his second save of the year. He allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits and one walk. He struck out four.
—JSU (22-23, 15-7 ASUN) and Liberty will face off against Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at noon.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.