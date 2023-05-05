 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Gamecock bats sting Liberty in series opener

Jacksonville State head coach Jim Case heads to the dugout after a mound visit.

Friday was a good night for Jacksonville State’s offense as the Gamecocks pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 series-opening win over Liberty.

JSU scored four runs in the first inning and tacked on five more in the fourth to take a commanding 9-1 lead. That was plenty of run support for AJ Causey and company.

