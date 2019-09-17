Former Jacksonville State All-Ohio Valley Conference standouts Nic Gaddis and Garrett Farmer joined their former Gamecocks baseball teammates Saturday as the 2019 squad was honored at a JSU football game.
Both are back in town after their first season in professional baseball. Gaddis and Farmer helped lead the team to OVC regular-season and tournament championships. JSU also finished second in the NCAA's Oxford (Miss.) Regional, becoming the first baseball team in school history to win an NCAA tournament game.
Gaddis was a 16th-round draft choice by the New York Mets and split the summer between the Class Single-A Brooklyn Cyclones and the Rookie League GCL Mets. In his first professional game, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, but after that, he struggled as he went 2-for-31.
He regathered himself and finished the season with a .192 batting average, .308 on-base percentage, two home runs and 12 RBIs in 40 games. He played third base.
Gaddis talked about his summer:
Farmer, the 2019 OVC Pitcher of the Year, was taken in the 25th round by the Baltimore Orioles. He spent the summer with the Rookie League GCL Orioles and posted a 3-2 record and a 1.21 ERA while working 22⅓ innings in 11 games.
Farmer talked about his summer: