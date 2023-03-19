JSU baseball: Freshman Fincher helps Gamecocks finish three-game sweep

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s baseball team kept on rolling Sunday, and Will Fincher was a big reason why.
Fincher led JSU with three hits and three RBIs in a 10-2 win over Queens, supplying the exclamation point to the Gamecocks’ three-game series sweep over the Royals to open ASUN Conference play.
JSU put this one to bed early, batting around and scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Fincher played a part in the early outburst, delivering with a two-run double to right-center field that plated Mason Maners and T.J. Reeves.
“It was important, very important,” Fincher said. “We came out kind of flat early yesterday. Today we came out with some fire. It kick-started us a little bit.”
The freshman from Powder Springs, Ga., singled to open the third inning, moved to second after swiping his third base of the season, and came around to score on a single from Carson Crowe.
After drawing a walk in the fourth inning, Fincher drove in his third run of the game in the fifth when his single up the middle sent Manors home.
For the three-game series, Fincher went 7-for-12 with three doubles, four runs, five RBIs and one stolen base. He raised his batting average to .408 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games over the weekend, but it was his play with the glove in right field that impressed JSU head coach Jim Case.
“Offensively, what a great day he had. But you know what? The ball that he caught in right-center field, what a great job. I mean that was not an easy play,” Case said. “He’s a guy that brings another dimension as a defender because he can really run. Certainly it shows up offensively, but it shows up defensively as well.
“He’s got a great chance to be the center fielder of our future. He has that type of speed and he’s that type of defensive player.”
—Maners extended his on-base streak to 32 games with an RBI single in the Gamecocks’ six-run first inning. The junior from Vestavia Hills finished the game with two runs and two RBIs.
—Bear Madliak finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and a stolen base, his third of the season.
—Crowe went 2-for-4 with one RBI, while Reeves was 1-for-5 with one run and one RBI.
—Javon Hernandez went 0-for-2 but walked three times and scored two runs.
—Diego Gines and Michael Dallas finished 1-for-4 with both driving in a run in the first inning.
—Eli Zielinksi picked up his fourth win of the season, allowing two earned runs on four hits and four walks over five innings pitched. He fanned four. Trey Fortner relieved Zielinski and allowed one hit and two walks over two scoreless innings. Reid Fagerstrom closed out the contest with two perfect innings.
—Case on getting back to .500 after starting the season 4-10: “I think it means a lot. Eight days ago we’re six games under .500. So for us to take care of business, you know, certainly the two wins against South Alabama were big; Ole Miss, a big win for us. And then to take care of business the way that we should this weekend, I don’t think there’s a doubt in my mind that we’re the better team. That doesn’t always mean that you win three. I thought our guys did what they should do, which was win these three games.”
—Case on JSU’s pitching staff, which allowed only five runs in the three-game series: “It was a good weekend for us in a lot of ways. I thought we pitched it pretty good, really well the first two games, and we pitched good enough to win today.”
—JSU (10-10, 3-0 ASUN) will travel to Montgomery to face Alabama State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before heading to Louisville, Ky., for a three-game weekend series against Bellarmine.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.