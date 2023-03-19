 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Freshman Fincher helps Gamecocks finish three-game sweep

JSU baseball teaser
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s baseball team kept on rolling Sunday, and Will Fincher was a big reason why.

Fincher led JSU with three hits and three RBIs in a 10-2 win over Queens, supplying the exclamation point to the Gamecocks’ three-game series sweep over the Royals to open ASUN Conference play.

