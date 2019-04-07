Hot-hitting Cole Frederick and Alex Webb each had four hits Sunday afternoon as the Jacksonville State won 8-7 at Southeast Missouri.
The victory gave JSU two wins in the three-game series. The Gamecocks are 8-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play, which is tied for second place with Murray State and Morehead State. Belmont (10-5) is the leader.
Cole Frederick was 4-for-5 with a walk. He is 17-of-44 for his last 10 games, raising his batting average from .200 to .269. Webb went 4-for-6 with a double, a homer and three RBIs. His ninth-inning double drove in Tre Kirklin and Frederick to give JSU an 8-5 cushion.
Four to know
--JSU pounded out 15 hits, including one homer each by Webb, Chase Robinson and Carson Crowe. Webb and Crowe each hit a solo shot, while Robinson hit a three-run blast in the first inning for a 3-0 lead.
--Isaac Alexander went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run. Alex Strachan was 2-for-5.
--Dylan Hathcock started and went four innings, allowing four runs, two of which were earned. Corley Woods (4-0) got the win after pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Jackson Tavel went 1 1/3 innings, giving up a run. Austin Brewster was next, as he went 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs. Christian Edwards got the final out for his sixth save of the season.
--JSU (16-15, 8-4 OVC) is at Auburn on Tuesday at 6 p.m., then will host Belmont in a three-game series Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.)