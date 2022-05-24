JSU baseball: Frederick, Magwood make first-team All-ASUN

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Five Jacksonville State baseball players earned All-ASUN honors Tuesday.
Senior second baseman Cole Frederick and junior pitcher Isaiah Magwood headlined the group as members of the All-ASUN first team, while junior center fielder T.J. Reeves was tabbed to All-ASUN second team. Brennen Norton and AJ Causey earned spots on the league's all-freshman team.
The five selections ranked third among the league teams.
The league office also released the ASUN baseball all-academic team Tuesday. JSU senior catcher Alex Carignan and Frederick were voted to the conference list. Carignan was recognized for his academic and athletic efforts with a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District baseball team.
The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native is in his third season with the baseball program. He is finishing up his masters in business administration with a concentration in accounting. He has maintained a grade point average of 3.93.
Frederick is hitting .305. He enters the ASUN tournament riding a 16-game hitting streak. In those 16 games, he is hitting .420 with 29 hits in 69 at bats along with five double and five home runs. Frederick has delivered 18 RBIs and scored 16 runs during the streak. He has accumulated 278 career hits which ranks him third on JSU's all-time hits list. He recently surpassed former Gamecock Clay Whittemore (2006-08, 258). He has played in 234 games in a Gamecock uniform and he ranks 10th on the NCAA's career active list for games played and second on the NCAA's career active list for at bats with 978. Against ASUN competition, Frederick hit .325 with 20 RBIs and 28 runs. He had 12 multi-hit games within the ASUN and had six multi-RBI contests.
Magwood was one of the top pitchers across both divisions with six wins and an earned run average of 2.60 against ASUN foes. He pitched 53 innings, allowed 15 earned runs and collected 58 strikeouts. Magwood tallied double-digit strikeout totals in three of his nine ASUN starts. He fanned a career-high 11 against North Alabama on March 25. He pitched four-plus innings in all nine outings in the ASUN. Overall, Magwood posted a 7-2 mark in the regular season with an ERA of 2.58 along with 78 strikeouts in 69.2 innings of work.
Reeves, a transfer to JSU from Alabama, stepped into the centerfield spot from opening day. He led Jax State in most offensive statistical categories until sophomore Mason Maners caught fire at the plate over the final third of the season. Reeves finished the ASUN regular season with a .348 average at the plate. In ASUN action, Reeves collected 39 hits, 15 for extra bases and drove in 18 runs. He recorded 10 multi-hit league games and five games with multiple RBIs.
Norton, who came to the JSU campus following a decorated prep career in the state of Alabama, made the transition to college baseball with ease. He ranked second on the club in batting average against ASUN pitching with a .373 clip at the plate. He played in 21-of-the-30 ASUN games after nursing an injury at the midway point of his first year with the program. Norton posted 28 hits, including four doubles and home runs and a triple.
Causey cemented the closers role for the Gamecocks from the start of the 2022 season. The Harvest, Alabama dual player also had 15 at-bats in the ASUN. Causey accumulated six of his eight saves in ASUN games to go along with his four wins versus the league. He made his first start of the season last Saturday at Bellarmine. He tossed the first four innings with six strikeouts in the outing.
All-ASUN team
Player of the Year: Matt Higgins, Bellarmine
Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb Ketchup, Lipscomb
Pitcher of the Year: Tyler Cleveland, Central Arkansas
Freshman of the Year: Donovan Cash, Kennesaw State
Coach of the Year: Jeff Forehand, Lipscomb
ASUN first team
SP: Tyler Cleveland, Central Arkansas, So.
SP: Joe Adametz III, Liberty, Jr.
SP: Isaiah Magwood, Jacksonville State, Jr.
RP: Will Brian, Eastern Kentucky, Jr.
C: Will King, Eastern Kentucky, So.
1B: Joe Kinker#, FGCU, Jr.
2B: Cole Frederick, Jacksonville State, Sr.
3B: Alejandro Figueredo, FGCU, Jr.
SS: Isaiah Byars, North Florida, Sr.
OF: Matt Higgins#, Bellarmine, Sr.
OF: Kendal Ewell, Eastern Kentucky, So.
OF: Josh Hatcher, Kennesaw State, Sr.
DH: Brady Gulakowski#, Liberty, Sr.
ASUN second team
SP: Garrett Horn, Liberty, Fr.
SP: Michael Dunkelberger, Lipscomb, So.
SP: Peter Holden, North Florida, Jr.
RP: Mason Fluharty, Liberty, So.
C: Gray Betts#, Liberty, Jr.
1B: Donovan Cash, Kennesaw State, Fr.
1B: Malik Williams, Lipscomb, Sr.
2B: Aidan Sweatt, North Florida, So.
3B: Abraham Sequera, North Florida, Sr.
SS: Tyler Simon, Kennesaw State, Sr.
OF: Ian Farrow, FGCU, So.
OF: Brian Ellis#, FGCU, Jr.
OF: TJ Reeves, Jacksonville State, Jr.
DH: Luke Harper, North Alabama, Sr.
^: A tie in voting resulted in a 14-person Second Team
ASUN all-freshman team
1B: Donovan Cash*, Kennesaw State
OF: Zac Corbin*, Kennesaw State
SS: Caleb Ketchup*, Lipscomb
IF: Tanner Leonard, Central Arkansas
OF: Harrison Povey, FGCU
P: AJ Causey, Jacksonville State
IF: Brennen Norton, Jacksonville State
P: Smith Pinson, Kennesaw State
IF: Cameron Foster, Liberty
P: Garrett Horn, Liberty
OF/2B: Jonathan Lane, North Alabama
1B: Jake Bullard, Stetson
P: Dominic Stagliano, Stetson