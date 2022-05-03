JSU baseball: Frederick keeps hitting ... and hitting ... and hitting for Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — It happens every spring.
As soon as the weather heats up, so does Jacksonville State's Cole Frederick.
At about this point in the season, he starts hitting. And hitting. And hitting.
Even though JSU managed only six hits in Tuesday's 7-1 home loss to UAB, Frederick didn't cool down. He went 2-for-3 with a walk. This marks his sixth straight games with at least two hits, which pushes his season average to .281.
"I think he's got a body that holds up," JSU coach Jim Case said. "He's an athletic kid. Some people, they start to get worn down at 40, 45 games. I don't think it bothers him."
In 2019, Frederick had a 17-game hit streak late in the year. In 2021, he had 13 hits in the last seven games of the season. Even in 2020 when the global pandemic ended the season after only 15 games, Frederick managed five hits in JSU's final contest.
So what's different about this time of year?
"No school," Frederick joked, as he and his teammates have wrapped up final exams.
Then he answered, "Nothing's really different. It's still the same routine. All it really takes for me is one game. That gives me confidence. Then I try to carry that confidence over and build on it."
Frederick has started since his first season on campus in 2018. This year, he's the Gamecocks' second baseman and has started 42 of JSU's 43 games.
He's piled up the hits, too. He is up to 262 career hits, which rank fourth on the JSU all-time Division I hit list. He trails former teammate Clayton "Spike" Daniel (330 in 2015-18), Bert Smith (323 in 2006-10) and Sam Eberle (272 in 2009-12).
"I have no idea about any of that," Frederick said, before smiling and adding: "All I know is I'm not catching Spike."
What to know
—Alex Carignan went 1-for-4. His RBI single in the third inning scored Frederick, who had reached on a double. Brooks Bryan went 1-for-2 with a walk.
—Case gave Alex Strachan a day off from the starting lineup, which is the first time the senior has sat in 43 games this season. Strachan, who has struggled with knee pain, has played 23 games at first base and 19 at designated hitter. He pinch-hit in the ninth inning and lined out.
—Starting shortstop Isaac Alexander walked twice and turned three double plays. He also committed a couple of errors, but his fielding percentage of .953 is still a career best for a full season at JSU. Also, he has started all 43 games, and with Strachan sitting Tuesday, Alexander is the only JSU player to start every game this season. He was also the only JSU player to start every game in 2019.
—The JSU pitching Tuesday: Trey Fortner (two innings, one unearned run), Dylan Hathcock (one inning, one earned run), Cole Turner (two innings, no runs), Trevor Andrews (2⅓ innings, three unearned runs) and Reese Morrison (1⅔ innings, two unearned runs).
Who said
—Case on giving Strachan some rest Tuesday: "It's amazing what that guy has given to us. It's amazing. He goes through a lot to get himself ready to play every day. I try my hardest to DH him more to get him off his feet, but when it comes down to it, I put him out there and play three games in the weekend series."
—Case on Frederick's athletic ability: "I tell him all the time that I think he should go try to play safety in the NFL, because I think his body and his speed, and what he brings, that's a safety in the NFL to me."
—Frederick on Alexander starting every game: "He's tough. I know, because there's been games this year and other years when he didn't feel his best and could've sat out, but he'll play through it. There's a difference between being injured and being hurt. If Isaac is hurt, he'll find a way to play."
Next up
—JSU (21-22) will play at Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. UAB (26-17) will play at Western Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.