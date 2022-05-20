JSU baseball: Frederick hits in 15th straight as Gamecocks win fourth straight

Cole Frederick turned in another big game as Jacksonville State won its fourth straight by beating Bellarmine 7-2 on Friday.
Frederick went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. He drove in the first run of the game with a first-inning single, and in the second, he singled up the middle to drive home two runs, increasing JSU's lead to 4-0.
Frederick has a 15-game hit streak going, and his average is up to .301. He hasn't hit that high since going 1-for-3 in the season opener.
For good measure, he stole a couple of bases.
Frederick wasn't the only one to hit for the Gamecocks on Friday. A day after hitting four home runs, JSU spread the wealth this time with 10 singles and three doubles. In addition, when Isaac Alexander stole second base in the fifth inning, Carson Crowe came home on the throw.
The Gamecocks (25-27, 18-11 ASUN) entered the day in fourth place in the ASUN West Division and need to finish in the top three to assure themselves of a berth in the conference tournament. Eastern Kentucky, Lipscomb and Central Arkansas are all 18-10.
There is only one more day to the regular season, as JSU will wrap up its three-game series at Bellarmine (11-42, 8-21) on Saturday.
What to know
—Isaiah Magwood (7-2) worked 6⅓ innings and allowed eight hits and two runs (both earned). He struck out 10, which is one off his season high of 11, which came against North Alabama on March 25.
—Dylan Hathcock, the versatile left-handed reliever, closed the game by pitching 2⅔ scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and one walk.
—Mason Maners went 3-for-3 with two runs, a double and two RBIs. He also had a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly. He has hit in nine straight and 21 of his last 23. his average is up to .349.
—Alex Strachan went 3-for-5.
—Brennen Norton and Isaac Alexander each had a double.
—Carson Crowe singled and walked, and T.J. Reeves was 1-for-5 with an RBI.
—Tanner Snow was 1-for-3 with a walk.
Next up
—JSU likely needs to win Saturday to make the ASUN tournament, and that begins Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla.