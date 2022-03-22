JSU baseball: Frederick heats up, and so have the Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — Cole Frederick has grown used to it.
When the season starts, it takes him a little while to get going. Eventually, however, he'll begin to hit. Sometimes it will take as little as four games or as much as 10, but it'll come.
The fifth-year Jacksonville State senior is hitting now, and it's like trying to drink from a fire hose. He had three hits as JSU beat Samford 9-2 at home Tuesday afternoon, as the two teams just beat the coming rain.
Frederick has hit in six straight games with a .407 batting average in that stretch. He's also hit in 11 of the past 12, and his career hit total is up to 232, which ranks 13th in school history.
That 2-for-19 start in the first five games seems like a distant memory.
"I had a rough start once again," he said, poking a little fun at himself. "You can look it up. I think all five years now, they've all started rough. Honestly, that experience helped, because I knew it was going to come. So, I kept confident, kept going."
JSU coach Jim Case can smile at that opening slump, too.
"I might've been more nervous than he was," Case said. "He's been on fire. He really has. He hit balls hard all weekend, and he came back and got three hits today. Between him and (T.J.) Reeves batting after him, those guys have been hitting really, really good. We just got to get more people up and down the lineup doing that."
Frederick bats leadoff and is hitting .293 now. Reeves is second in the order and hits a team-best .348. That's tops among the everyday players.
Another fifth-year senior, shortstop Isaac Alexander, is getting hot, too. He is riding a six-game hit streak, and his average is up to .246, which is fourth among the everyday players. His biggest hit was a two-run homer in the second inning, which put JSU up 3-0 and was his first home run of the season.
These guys getting going has helped JSU start winning more, too. The Gamecocks have won four straight after sitting at 4-10.
"The whole time even through our rough stretch, we were still like, 'We know we're just a step away. Just keep fighting through it. These guys did it, and now we're seeing the benefits of that,'" Frederick said.
"A lot of teams can sit there and the locker room starts getting divided. Morale gets down. Not these guys. Our pitching has been really good, our defense has been good, and we've been able to hit when we need to."
The early schedule didn't help. JSU played three-game series against SEC power Kentucky and two teams that were NCAA regional finalists a year ago, Southern Mississippi and South Alabama. They're a combined 42-10, and JSU won only once in nine games against those teams.
After a three-game sweep over ASUN Conference foe Lipscomb and Tuesday's win over Samford, JSU is rolling the other direction.
"I think we were trying as hard as we could to stay together," Case said. "It's not always easy when you're losing. We weren't getting blown out. I thought our guys did a really good of staying together. I don't think we're out of the woods yet, either. But we've turned it around a little bit. We're playing better, no question."
What to know
—Trey Fortner started for JSU on the mound Tuesday and was near perfect. He worked five innings and allowed one hit, one walk and no runs. He struck out three. He needed only 54 pitches in his longest outing since throwing six in a 2019 game. Cole Turner threw three innings, and Brandon Marsh finished with a scoreless ninth inning.
—Outfielder Mason Maners was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, got hit by a pitch, and had a sacrifice fly. He also stole two bases.
—Derrick Jackson Jr. was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. He got hit twice by pitches. Brennen Norton was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Who said
—Frederick on the hot streak by Alexander, his longtime teammate: "We've been up the middle beside each other for five years now. He's my biggest fan, and I'm his biggest fan. It's good to see it, because he also had a rough start. He just kept going, kept the confidence. He's been a spark for us. He's seeing it real well. His confidence is good, and I'm excited to see what he does for the rest of the year."
—Case on Alexander: "He's helping us offensively. To me, that's huge. I'm not looking at the overall stats, but we've asked him a number of times to lay down bunts, and he's been successful every single time. He's finding a way to help us offensively, even when he's not knocking in runs or hitting a home run. That's not going to happen every day, but we do need for him to be a force with the experience he has."
—Case on Fortner: "I had thought we would get three innings out of him, but he was throwing so good. We wanted somewhere around 40 to 45 pitches, and we ended up with 54 in five innings. Pretty successful day."
Next up
—JSU (8-10) will play at Mercer on Wednesday at 5 p.m. This weekend, the Gamecocks will host North Alabama on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.