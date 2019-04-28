JACKSONVILLE — It was "Kids Day" at the Jacksonville State baseball game today, and a couple of sophomores lifted the Gamecocks to a 6-2 victory over Morehead State to take the series win.
After losing the series opener Friday night, JSU came back and won Saturday and Sunday.
Sophomore Cole Frederick had two doubles and three RBIs in his first two at bats to get the Gamecocks off to a fast start. Frederick finished 4-for-5.
Couple that with a lockdown performance from sophomore pitcher Dylan Hathcock, who allowed just four hits and no runs in his seven innings of work, and you’ve got the recipe for the JSU win.
“I was very confident at the plate,” Frederick said. “Thanks to our great pitching performance, we didn’t have to worry about scoring runs or pressing to battle back, and we could just swing freely. I was able to come up big, but we also had plenty of guys to get on base for RBI opportunities.”
After early Frederick fireworks, the rest of the Gamecocks' offense followed suit. Alex Strachan blasted a solo shot in the fourth, then Alex Webb dinged a single to score another to put the Gamecocks up 6-0.
Both teams labored through three scoreless innings before Morehead State finally got on the board in the eighth to make the score 6-2.
Despite not scoring after the fourth, Jacksonville State was able to close out the Eagles for the game and series win.
What to know
—Isaac Alexander joined Frederick with a good performance at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a double. He also came home for a run on a wild pitch.
—Christian Edwards and Corley Woods saw action to clean up the rest of the game on the mound for JSU after Hathcock exited in the eighth. The duo allowed two runs but protected the Gamecocks' lead.
—JSU got the win, as they did on Saturday, without a hit from leading hitter Nic Gaddis. The senior, who leads the team with a .338 batting average, was 0-for-3 Saturday and 0-for-4 Sunday.
Who said
—Hathcock on his pitching performance: “I was kind of feeling myself. My breaking ball was working and my change up was actually working for the first time today. Whatever coach was calling, I just felt like I could do it.”
—JSU coach Jim Case on the sophomore duo: “Whether it be hitting a double or dropping down a bunt hit, Frederick played really well for us today. We thought Hathcock’s two innings against Auburn were the best we’d ever seen him throw, and he backed it up by throwing the same way today. He only struck out one in seven innings, but they couldn’t get great swings.”
Next up
—Jacksonville State (23-20, 14-7 OVC) will hit the road next, first for a midweek game against Samford on April 30 before beginning a series against UT Martin on May 3. The Gamecocks next return home to host Georgia on May 8.