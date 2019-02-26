Carson Crowe went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as Jacksonville State won at UAB 5-3 on Tuesday afternoon. The victory stopped a five-game losing streak for the Gamecocks.
JSU used four starting pitchers and they combined to allow eight hits and only one earned run.
Four to know
—Dylan Hathcock worked the first four innings, while Austin Brewster pitched one, Jackson Tavel three and Christian Edwards one. JSU scored once each in the seventh and eighth to break a 3-3 tie and give Tavel (2-0) the win. Edwards got the save when she faced three batters and struck out all of them.
—JSU's run in the seventh inning came when Tre Kirklin singled home Crowe, and the Gamecocks struck in the eighth when Alex Strachan's walk brought home Nic Gaddis. That was one of Strachan's three walks.
—Kirklin went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a sacrifice fly. Gaddis and Isaac Alexander each went 2-for-5, and Cole Frederick was 2-for-3 with two doubles.
—JSU (3-5) will play at Troy on Wednesday at 6 p.m. On Friday, the Gamecocks will start a three-game series at home against Florida International. Friday's game will be at 6 p.m., and the Saturday and Sunday games will be at 1 p.m.