JSU baseball: Four errors cost Gamecocks in road loss at EIU

Four errors doomed Jacksonville State in a 5-4 loss in 11 innings at Eastern Illinois on Sunday afternoon.
JSU is now 6-8, including 1-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference after its first league series.
JSU made four errors Sunday, which led to four EIU runs, including one in the bottom of the 11th. With pinch-runner Ben Snapp on second and two outs, Dane Toppel reached on an error on JSU third baseman Cole Frederick. That allowed Snapp to race all the way home with the winning run.
Relief pitcher Trey Fortner (0-1) got the loss after working 3⅔ innings and giving up two hits, two walks and the one unearned run.
JSU will play Tuesday at Kennesaw State.
Four to know
—Michael Gilliland started and pitched five innings for JSU, allowing seven hits and two runs, one of which was earned. Christian Edwards and Jackson Tavel each worked an inning and each gave up an unearned run.
—Right fielder Chase Robinson went 3-for-5 with a walk and scored a run.
—Center fielder Tre Kirklin was 2-for-5 with a walk and an RBI. For the series, he was 6-for-13.
—Designated hitter Alex Webb was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a walk. Cole Frederick was 1-for-6 with a triple and an RBI. Isaac Alexander was 1-for-4 with a run and a walk. Brook Brannon was 1-for-5, and second baseman Jose Ramirez was 1-for-4 with a run, a walk and an RBI.