JSU baseball: Fortner steps up in Gamecocks' win over North Alabama

JACKSONVILLE — With Sunday starter Eli Zielinski out for the season, Jacksonville State baseball coach Jim Case needed someone to step up.
Who better to turn to than a redshirt senior?
Trey Fortner picked up his first win of the season Saturday as the Gamecocks knocked off North Alabama 8-1 at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Fortner pitched the first five innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and one walk. The key to his success was staying in the strike zone.
“Just, you know, throwing strikes,” Fortner said. “I kind of scuffled at the beginning of the season, you know, just kind of putting people on base, you know, and then I give up a hit and it turns into a lot worse than it should have been.
“But, you know, just throwing strikes today and letting my defense work, and they really worked for me today. I feel like that’s just all I’ve got to do is let my stuff work and they’ll do the rest for me.”
As Fortner mentioned, he struggled early in the season. He entered the week with an 0-5 record and an 8.06 earned run average. He started to turn things around on Tuesday when he fired four scoreless innings against UAB. After Saturday’s performance, Fortner’s ERA now sits at 5.97.
“It means a lot to turn it around, and I’m looking forward to helping the team the rest of the way,” Fortner said.
For Case, the key to Fortner’s turnaround is simple.
“Experience. Loving Jacksonville State,” he said. “Being willing to do whatever is called on to help the team.
“Those guys are invaluable, man. When you find a guy that all he wants to do is help your team win, and that’s it, and he’s not worried about his own statistics, he’s not worried about anything but helping you win, you better hold on to those guys. They’re pretty valuable.”
Fortner said it’s “very important” that he and others on the JSU pitching staff step up with Zielinski sidelined. He certainly did his part on Saturday.
“He was a huge part of the weekend. Great guy to have throwing on Sunday, especially,” he said. “But, you know, guys have to step up and we’re starting to see that. You know, I think we’re all up for the challenge.”
What to know
—Sam Maynard was equally as impressive on the mound. He relieved Fortner in the top of the sixth inning and picked up his first save of the season. He allowed just one hit and one walk over four innings.
—Javon Hernandez led JSU at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with one run scored. He leads the Gamecocks with a .425 batting average.
—Four Gamecocks finished with two hits. Mason Maners went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a team-high three runs. T.J. Reeves finished 2-for-5 with two runs and one RBI. Derrick Jackson Jr. was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs. Caleb Johnson went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
—Bear Madliak went 1-for-3 from the leadoff spot before being replaced by Brooks Bryan in the top of the sixth inning.
Who said
—Fortner on Maynard’s performance: “Great job, great job. You couldn’t have asked any more of him. That’s exactly what you’ve got to do in a game like that, you know, just come in, throw strikes, throw up zeros and don’t really give them a chance to mount a comeback.”
—Case on how the performances of Fortner and Maynard altered the Gamecocks’ game plan: “Went into it with a little bit of a funny feel. Because of some things that happened, we treated this game a little bit more like a Tuesday or a Wednesday. We planned on breaking it up, but then Fort goes out and just pitches great, and Maynard came in and pitched good, so it was almost like better than what we had planned.”
—Case on JSU’s bats: “Offensively, you know, the game started to smell a little funny to me when we had like 10 hits and two runs, but we were putting pressure on constantly, and finally we did kind of bust through and then broke the game open.”
Next up
—JSU (20-21, 13-7 ASUN) will look for a sweep over North Alabama (9-32, 3-17) when the two teams meet again on Sunday at 1 p.m.