JSU baseball: Fortner shines, but bullpen fails in fifth inning of loss to UAB

JACKSONVILLE — Tuesday wasn't kind to Jacksonville State baseball once again, but the Gamecocks discovered a veteran pitcher is ready to help down the stretch.
Fifth-year senior Trey Fortner turned in his most productive outing of the season in Jax State's 8-7 home loss to UAB, as he started and worked four scoreless innings. He didn't walk a batter and allowed only a pair of hits.
This comes on the heels of Fortner pitching 2⅓ innings Friday at Florida Gulf Coast in which he gave up one run.
"If there's a guy who pitches for the Jacksonville State on the front of his uniform, it's him, and I've got a feeling some good things are going to happen for him from here on to the end," JSU coach Jim Case said.
The Gamecocks also got three innings from Sam Maynard, who allowed just one run — a solo homer by Christian Hall at the end of a nine-pitch at-bat. Will Baker finished the game with 1⅓ innings, while not allowing a run.
The problem was the problematic fifth inning, which Case said, "All it did was nullify what was otherwise a very good night for us."
With JSU up 5-0, Camden Lovrich (0-2) started the fifth and pitched to five batters, walking four and hitting one. Garrett Wade relieved and pitched to six batters, walking one, hitting one and allowing a pair of singles. Maynard finished the inning, but JSU allowed seven runs on a total of five walks, two hit batters and two singles.
The end result: JSU lost again in a Tuesday game, giving the Gamecocks a 1-7 record on that day of the week this season. They're also 0-1 on Wednesdays, totalling 1-8 in midweek non-conference games. The one win came over defending national champion Ole Miss. Two of the midweek losses have come to UAB, which is only 13-27 for the season.
Still, Case chose to focus on the improvement Fortner showed, especially in not allowing any walks.
"He threw everything for strikes," Case said. "He located his fastball. The breaking ball was pretty good, and he located it. It was in the strike zone when he needed it to be, and it was underneath the strike zone when he needed it to be. I thought he was pretty good, and that's the best he's pitched this year."
Could Fortner have gone longer?
"No doubt," Case said.
But with ASUN Conference opponent North Alabama visiting this weekend, Case didn't want to throw Fortner to the point that he couldn’t pitch in that series. He threw 45 pitches Tuesday against UAB, and Case ruled him out of the Friday game, although it's possible he could throw Saturday or Sunday.
"As much as I wanted to beat UAB, and as much as this is a big game, and as much as we've struggled on Tuesdays and want to turn that around, it's not worth it," he said.
What to know
—JSU second baseman Javon Hernandez, who leads the ASUN with a .424 batting average, injured his finger on his first at-bat when he turned to bunt and his finger got trapped between his bat and the ball. Case said Hernandez had some blood under the fingernail but should be available for the weekend.
—All six of JSU's runs came on two-out hits. Derrick Jackson hit a three-run homer in the first inning. Brennen Norton and Brooks Bryan each had a two-out, run-scoring single in the third. In the sixth, Bryan scored on Diego Gines’ single.
—Gines, who replaced Hernandez at second base, went 2-for-3. Norton was 2-for-4, and Bryan was 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and a walk.
—Case said the weekend rotation will be A.J. Causey on Friday, Tanner Jones on Saturday, and Jake Peppers on Sunday, replacing the injured Eli Zielinski.
Who said
—Case on the game: "One of the biggest things is to not give them free bases. This team is not a hitting team. They're not going to stand up and slug the ball out of the park. So, they're just looking for opportunities to take advantage of, and we created that opportunity in a way that we never should have."
—Case on Bryan, who caught to give starter Bear Madliak a break: "Brooks had a great night, and I thought he caught well, too. Bear has given us a spark, no question about it, but Brooks has played a lot of games for us. He hit the ball well tonight. It’s tough to catch an inning like he caught tonight (in the fifth). He hung in there and he led. I thought he did as good a job as he could do."
Next up
—JSU (18-21, 11-7 ASUN) will host North Alabama (9-30, 3-15) on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. JSU is in fifth place, and only the top eight make the conference tournament.