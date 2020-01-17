JSU baseball: Former Gamecock Clayton Daniel traded to Dodgers

Former Jacksonville State baseball standout Clayton "Spike" Daniel is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Daniel spent the last two years in the Chicago Cubs' organization. The Dodgers acquired Daniel in a trade Friday for right-handed pitcher Casey Sadler.
The Dodgers had moved Sadler off their 40-man major league roster Thursday and designated him for assignment to make room for left-handed pitcher Alex Wood. The Dodgers had seven days to trade, release or send Sadler to the minor leagues.
Daniel spent 2019 with the Cubs' Class Double-A team in Tennessee and Class Single-A team in South Bend. he batted a combined .305 with 11 doubles, three triples and two home runs and 21 RBIs. He played second base, third base and shortstop.
Daniel made All-Ohio Valley Conference four times while at Jacksonville State. He finished his career with 330 hits and 69 doubles. Both figures are JSU and OVC records.
