JACKSONVILLE — Out of high school, Logan Allen turned down a signing bonus of $635,000 from the Baltimore Orioles and instead signed to pitch and play first base for Florida International.
Last year, he made the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Freshman All-America team, and this year as a sophomore, he's already on his way to more honors.
But for one night at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium, Jacksonville State ace Garrett Farmer stood toe to toe with him — or arm for arm. FIU won 2-1, but neither Allen nor Farmer figured in the decision.
Allen worked five innings and struck out 12 while throwing 96 pitches. He struck out the side four times and allowed two hits and three walks. Farmer, a senior, was more economical with his pitches. He threw 103 and got through 6⅔ innings, striking out 12 and allowing three hits and three walks. He gave up a run when FIU's Javier Valdes led off the sixth inning with a triple, and Jose Garcia followed with a single.
"(Allen) is really good, and he was throwing all of his pitches for strikes," JSU coach Jim Case said. "Our guy was throwing all of his pitches for strikes. You went into the game thinking if these guys throw the way that they can, there probably aren't going to be a whole bunch of runs. Well, that's the way it was."
JSU tied it with a Nic Gaddis solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. He led off the inning and hammered a 3-1 pitch over the fence, but the Gamecocks couldn't add to it.
FIU went ahead when No. 3 hitter Austin Shenton, a left-hander, belted a 1-1 pitch off JSU right-handed reliever Austin Brewster over the left-field fence in the top of the ninth.
"In my opinion, that's their best hitter," Case said. "So, I thought he was throwing well, and I left (Brewster) in there to face him, and he got it up. (Shenton) did what a good hitter would do with it. He didn't try to do too much. He went the opposite way and hit it out of the park. A lot of guys would roll over that and hit a groundball to second base."
Farmer has pitched 19⅔ innings this season, struck out 22 and allowed only two runs. He said he doesn't dwell on who is pitching for the others team, although he did hear the JSU hitters "verbalize" their thoughts on Allen.
"Yeah, he was really good," Farmer said. "I do notice things like that, but my job is to give my team the best chance to win, and tonight, it didn't fall in."
What to know
—Gaddis now has three home runs, which ties Taylor Craven for the team lead.
—JSU left runners on base three times without getting a run, including the first, fifth and sixth innings. The best chance might've come in the first inning when Alex Webb and Gaddis each walked to give JSU runners on first and second with one out, but Allen struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
—Webb and Devin Brown each had a single and a walk. JSU finished with only three hits.
Who said
—Farmer how preparation paid off for his solid start: "It's just intense focus on getting ready for the Friday start."
—Case on how his team is playing, despite a 4-6 record: "We've got to keep battling. We've had a couple of these 2-1 games that we've been on the bottom side of. Well, we've got to turn and get it going in the other direction. I think good days are ahead. We're playing better baseball in a lot of ways. It didn't show up tonight because their guy was really, really good."
Next up
—Jacksonville State (4-6) will host Florida International (4-4) in a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. The teams originally were scheduled to play a single game Saturday and another one Sunday. Expected weather forced an adjustment.