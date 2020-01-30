JSU baseball: Fifth-year senior Webb ready to lead (video)

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State catcher Alex Webb is coming off a big year for the Gamecocks.
A year ago, he ranked second on the team with a .304 bating average and led in doubles (21) and RBIs (57). He was most valuable player of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament and helped JSU win the OVC regular season and tourney. The Gamecocks also finished second in the Oxford Regional of the NCAA tournament.
Webb also served as one of the team's leaders, even though it was his first season with JSU.
That's a role he said he had to ease into.
"Last year coming in, I was a new guy, so I couldn't put my foot forward so abruptly in the fall,"
However, he wasn't like the typical first-year player. Before JSU, he spent two seasons at Alabama, including one year as a redshirt. He played one season at Chipola Junior College in Mariana, Fla., before joining the Gamecocks.
"Coming in as a transfer, I was a fourth-year guy in college so I'd been around a couple of programs and noticed how different guys took leadership roles and kind of used that to kind of work my way into that role," he said.
Now, as a fifth-year senior, he is expected to be a leader again for JSU. That's a role he said he loves.
"It's kind of fun having people follow you and you helping others along," he said.