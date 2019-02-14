JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State pitching ace Garrett Farmer will make history Friday afternoon, but he's not too interested in that at the moment.
Farmer, a senior, is set to start the season opener against North Alabama. It's the first regular-season game at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium, and by virtue of the Gamecocks taking the field first, Farmer will get to christen JSU's new showpiece baseball stadium with the first pitch.
When reminded of his chance to go into the books for the first pitch, Farmer said, "Really, right now I'm focusing on going out there and facing UNA."
Farmer was the obvious choice to start Friday's game, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
He is the only one of three starting pitchers back from last year's team. He was the staff ace last year, posting a 7-2 record with a 3.80 ERA. He led the team in innings (90) and strikeouts.
Now a senior, he's expected to lead JSU's staff again, and he's likely one of the reasons the Ohio Valley Conference coaches picked the Gamecocks to finish second in this year's regular-season race. Morehead State, last year's OVC tournament champion, is the favorite.
But JSU will rely on a pair of young pitchers to fill out the weekend starting rotation. Head coach Jim Case said true freshman Isaiah Magwood and redshirt freshman Trey Fortner are slated to fill in the rotation behind Farmer.
"The conference has a lot to do with a year ago and what people know of teams," Case said. "The hard part in our league is I really couldn't tell you who Morehead brought in. I don't know. It's the same with us. People could look at us and say it's a concern that two of the three starting pitchers are new."
However, Case was quick to add, "But who knows if it's a concern?"
Both Magwood and Fortner are highly touted athletes. Magwood is 6-foot-5 and can play the outfield, too, although Case said pitching will be his first priority at this point.
Magwood led Hazel Green to the Class 6A state title a year ago. He got the win in the first game of the championship series against Helena. In an early series win over Oxford, he delivered a two-run triple to bring home the winning run.
Fortner is a 6-2 prospect from Gloucester, Va., who redshirted last year. He was a second-team all-state baseball player in Virginia but also was an all-state volleyball player.
As for preseason practice, Farmer said it's been positive for the JSU pitching staff.
"We're trying to come out here and get a little better," he said. "Constantly challenging each other and getting a little bit better every day."