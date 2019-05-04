Jacksonville State won at Tennessee-Martin 4-2 on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Gamecocks (25-20, 15-7 OVC) lead by a slim margin. The Gamecocks' winning percentage is .682, just ahead of Belmont, which is 17-8 in the league for a .680 percentage. Austin Peay is 16-8 for a .667.
JSU will face UT Martin again Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 1 p.m.
Four to know
—Starting pitcher Garrett Farmer turned in another quality performance. He went 7 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and two runs (both earned) to get the win. It was his eighth straight start in which he pitched at least six innings and gave up three or fewer earned runs. He is 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA.
—JSU got two runs in the third inning. With two outs and Carson Crowe and Tre Kirklin, Cole Frederick reached on an error by the left fielder, which allowed Crowe and Kirklin to score.
—Nic Gaddis homered in the sixth inning, and Kirklin homered in the seventh. The Gamecocks got six hits, including two by Kirklin and one each by Frederick, Gaddis, Isaac Alexander and Crowe. Chase Robinson had two walks.
—Farmer gave up two runs in the eighth, but Austin Brewster came in with two outs to put out the fire. Brewster also pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.