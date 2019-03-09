JACKSONVILLE — All that momentum Jacksonville State's baseball team gained from a 12th-inning win Friday night?
It slowed Saturday afternoon as JSU went into the ninth inning leading visiting Eastern Illinois by a run and wound up with a 6-5 loss. The Panthers managed a walk and three singles to score twice off JSU's Christian Edwards in the top of the ninth.
Edwards had pitched two innings Friday night, facing seven batters, walking one and getting the other six out. On Saturday, he didn't have the same good luck as he reached two strikes on all four batters who reached base.
On the walk, a 3-2 pitch appeared to just miss the strike zone. On two of the three singles, the batter struck the ball weakly but it managed to fall in the outfield.
"Looking back on it, I throw Christian two innings last night and bring him back today, I don't think he was at his best," JSU coach Jim Case said. "I spent him a lot trying to win on Friday night. Maybe it wasn't a good move to try to do that with him today. He gave a great effort, and they did a good job with two strikes of putting the ball in the play."
That gives Jacksonville State and Eastern Illinois a split of their Ohio Valley Conference-opening series so far, with the third and final game set for today at 1 p.m.
On Saturday, the Gamecocks had the same issue they have had much of the year — scoring runs. They average 4.6 runs a game, which ranks 10th out of 11 OVC teams, but against EIU, they couldn't score a run in the final four innings. JSU left five runners on base in the last three innings combined.
"We're disappointed to lose a game in the last inning, and we're disappointed because we had opportunities to expand the lead and we weren't able to do that," Case said. "That's one of the things I feel like we're got to improve on, that when we've got those opportunities we tack on and won't be hurt by an inning like the last one."
Four to know
—Jacksonville State scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-2 lead, and the Gamecocks did it with nifty base running. With bases loaded and one out, Isaac Alexander flew out to right field, and Chase Robinson beat the throw home. The runners moved up, but EIU's catcher tried to throw out Tre Kirklin at second base. That caused Cole Frederick to bolt for home, and he beat the throw from second base to the catcher. Kirklin went to third on that throw, and during the next at-bat, he scored on wild pitch.
—Cole Frederick is on the upswing. He went 2-for-3 with a walk. He has hit in the last four games, including the game-winning homer in the 12th on Friday night. The streak has improved his average from .171 to .214.
—Tre Kirklin was 2-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch. Robinson and Alex Webb each had two singles.
Who said
—Case on starting pitcher Trey Fortner, who went five innings and allowed two earned runs: "I didn't think he had his very best stuff as he's had, but I thought he battled and did a really good job of keeping us in there."
—Case on reliever Michael Gilliland, a freshman left-hander from Boaz who followed up 4⅔ scoreless innings against Samford with 1⅔ scoreless innings Sunday: "I think that's two times in a row. I think his confidence level is on the rise. He's thrown two times in a row I consider really good, and that would be very good for us to get him going."
Next up
—JSU (6-10, 1-1 OVC) will face Eastern Illinois (4-8, 1-1) again today at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks will face Troy at home Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Purdue visits for a three-game series next weekend.