JSU baseball: Edwards named to 2021 Southeast-ABCA/Rawlings all-region second team

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jacksonville State pitcher Christian Edwards was named to the 2021 Southeast-ABCA/Rawlings all-region second team, announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Edwards finished the 2021 season with the second-best earned run average in the Ohio Valley Conference at 2.48. He led the league in ERA against league opposition with a 2.02 mark.
The Hartselle native posted a 5-2 record, which included three wins against OVC competition. He made 12 appearances on the season with 11 starts, accumulating 83 strikeouts over 69 innings pitched. Edwards limited opposing batters to a .175 batting average in 2021.