Relief pitcher Christian Edwards turned in another big performance as Jacksonville State won at Eastern Kentucky 6-5 on Friday afternoon.
Edwards worked the final 2 1/3 innings, struck out five, walked one and didn’t give up a hit or a run. He got the save.
In his past five games, Edwards has pitched nine innings without allowing an earned run. He’s gone 3-0 with two saves during that span.
Four to know
—Jacksonville State (21-16, 12-5 OVC) remained in first place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings. The Gamecocks will play Game 3 of its series at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at noon.
—Trey Fortner, who was moved to the bullpen this weekend, pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief and didn’t allow a run to get the win. Isaiah Magwood started and went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs. Jackson Tavel pitched two-thirds of an inning before handing the ball to Edwards to finish it.
—Andrew Naismith had a big game by going 3-for-5 with four RBIs. With JSU down 5-4 in the fourth inning, Naismith singled through the right side to bring home two runs.
—Cole Frederick went 2-for-5, while Isaac Alexander was 1-for-5 with a run-scoring double.