JSU baseball: Dependable Kirklin back in center field for Gamecocks (video)

JACKSONVILLE — The Ohio Valley Conference's baseball coaches and sports information directors have made Jacksonville State a runaway choice to win the league this year, and part of the reason is the experience the Gamecocks return.
That includes JSU's dependable center fielder, Tre Kirklin, who returns for a second season with the Gamecocks. Last season was his first after transferring from Chattahoochee Valley Community College.
He is slated to start in center field again this weekend when JSU opens its baseball season by hosting Missouri at 3 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
"We've all been really looking forward to the season," Kirklin said. "I think the bond of this year's team is greater than we could even have expected so that's just made us come closer and want to get out there with each other on the field. We got a little taste of what we could do last year, so we just want to build on that."
Kirklin, a senior, hit .272 last season with seven home runs and 30 RBIs. His 12 stolen bases led the team and so did his seven sacrifice bunts. He was fifth in home runs and third in runs (43) despite missing eight games early in the season with injuries.
He has worked in the offseason to improve his strikeout-walk rate. His 55 strikeouts led the team.
"I want to cut down on my strikeouts and just put the ball in play more with two strikes and give myself a chance because if I'm on base, I feel like I'm opening up a lot of doors for people who are behind me," said Kirklin, who typically batted leadoff last season.
Kirklin played his best in some critical moments last season. In four NCAA tournament games, he was 6-for-18 with a double, a homer and six RBIs. When JSU swept three games from Austin Peay to clinch the OVC championship at the end of the regular season, Kirklin was 6-for-14 with a double, a home run and three RBIs in the three-game series.
Where he does his best work, however, is in the classroom. In August, the Ohio Valley Conference awarded him its Academic Medal of Honor, which goes to student-athletes who maintain a 4.0 grade point average.
Kirklin was one of 16 OVC baseball players to receive a medal and the only one from Jacksonville State.
"A lot of people look at the work we do on the field and base (their thoughts of) us off of that," KIrklin said. "It's nice to be recognized for having good grades as well."
Kirklin said he majors in communications and he hopes to become a realtor when school and baseball are done.
His favorite class?
"I like my psychology classes," he said. "I like to know how people think and why they do what they do."