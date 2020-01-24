JSU baseball: Defending OVC champs open practice with higher expectations

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State opened baseball practice Friday, although it was more like a stage in the process than the beginning of a new season.
Team workouts were not allowed by NCAA rules until Friday, but JSU players have spent time on their own this month working out at the Gamecocks' baseball facility. Anyone walking outside Pete Mathews Coliseum in the afternoon could often hear the "ping, ping, ping" of baseball bats from over at the JSU field.
But, Friday was the first time for the defending Ohio Valley Conference champions to practice together as a team, and for head coach Jim Case, he felt good about his group.
"I feel good because we're relatively healthy," Case said. "We've got talent. The biggest thing we can do is stay healthy and keep taking steps forward. As we start, we're in great shape. We feel good about things. We've got a long ways to go to be ready to compete in the opening weekend, but at the same time, we feel good about things."
JSU will open its season with an 11-game homestand over 18 days. It starts with a three-game series Feb. 14-16 against Missouri.
The Gamecocks' plan is to be ready for that series, but Case said JSU isn't practicing with just those games in mind.
"The whole idea to me is that we just try to get ourselves in the mindset that we try to get better every single day," he said. "I really want the very best for this team to be at the very end. Certainly, we want to be ready Feb. 14 when Missouri comes in here. There's going to be a lot of excitement. It's going to be opening day. I want us to be ready, but realistically, I want our very best day to be our last day."
A year ago, JSU won the OVC regular-season and tournament championships. The Gamecocks also finished second in the Oxford Regional of the NCAA tournament, beating Clemson and Illinois but losing twice to host Ole Miss.
Case said last year's accomplishments have raised the Gamecocks' expectations for themselves.
"I think that's a good thing," he said. "It's sharpened our preparation because as good as it was — and it was good — we also got handled a little bit in the tournament. We won two games but we got handled two games.
"So the idea for us is to try to get back to that and hopefully have a little bit better showing there. I think that I can speak for everybody in saying that the way we were playing going into that tournament, we were disappointed in how we lost."
Friday marked a good day to start practice. The sunny day allowed the Gamecocks to scrimmage. Case said he would like to scrimmage as much as possible before the season starts.
The relatively warm weather Friday especially pleased Case.
"When you're in January and guys are short-sleeving it, I feel good," he said. "We've been out here so many times when everybody has on a hood trying to stay warm."