JSU baseball: Crowe's RBI doubles help Gamecocks take down Auburn

Jacksonville State’s baseball team took down Auburn 5-2 Tuesday night at Plainsman Park, and Carson Crowe had a lot to do with it.
Crowe got the Gamecocks on the board in the top of the first inning by driving in T.J. Reeves with an RBI double. He repeated that feat in the top of fifth, giving JSU a 3-1 lead.
Auburn (17-8) cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh, but that’s as close as the Tigers would get. JSU (12-11) added two insurance runs in the top of the eighth when Kody Putnam drove in Alex Carignan with an RBI single ahead of a squeeze bunt from Jose Ramirez that scored Alex Strachan.
It was JSU’s first win over Auburn since April 9, 2019, when the Gamecocks beat the Tigers 11-6. JSU, which has now won four straight after sweeping North Alabama over the weekend, will return to ASUN Conference play this weekend when the Gamecocks host Eastern Kentucky on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Three to know
—Crowe led the Gamecocks at the plate, finishing the contest 2-for-4. Cole Frederick, Reeves, Putnam and Ramirez all finished with one hit.
—Frederick produced JSU’s second run of the night. He walked with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. He then stole second before advancing to third and scoring on two separate wild pitches.
—The Gamecocks used four pitchers. Jake Peppers started and allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk over four innings. He struck out five. Cole Turner (1-0) earned his first collegiate victory, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out three. Dylan Hathcock pitched the eight inning, allowing two hits and no walks with one strikeout. Trey Fortner got the final three outs to pick up his first save of the season. He allowed no runs, hits or walks.