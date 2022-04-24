JSU baseball: Crowe's grand slam highlights big day at the plate for Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — After being shut out Friday and tumbling to fourth place in the ASUN West Division standings, Jacksonville State’s baseball team was in need of something grand Saturday.
The Gamecocks found that something in the form of Carson Crowe’s bat.
Crowe’s first-inning grand slam highlighted a big day for JSU at the plate as the Gamecocks cruised to a 16-1 victory over Lipscomb, snapping the Bisons’ 11-game conference winning streak.
“It’s great to stop the momentum for them. They had all the momentum going into the weekend, and honestly, we really didn’t. We ain’t been playing our best ball,” Crowe said. “After last night, to come in here today and stop their momentum completely, that’s huge for us going into tomorrow.”
JSU (17-19, 10-7 ASUN) remains in fourth place, but the top of the standings are tight. Central Arkansas (18-20, 12-6) sits in first with Eastern Kentucky (25-13, 11-6) and Lipscomb (23-16, 11-6) tied for second.
Lipscomb starting pitcher Collin Witzke couldn’t find the strike zone early, and the Gamecocks took full advantage. Witzke walked the first three batters he faced — Mason Maners, Cole Frederick and T.J. Reeves — before plunking Alex Carignan to give JSU a 1-0 lead.
That set the stage for Crowe, who crushed a 1-1 pitch over the fence in right-center.
“He was nowhere near the zone, really, the first four batters, so I was just trying to make him be there,” Crowe said. “I was going to make him throw me a strike first, you know, just to let us see it. I saw the ball up, and I saw that it was hanging a little bit, and I just let it go.”
The junior from Tuscaloosa finished the night 2-for-3 with a career-high six RBIs.
Crowe barrelled up another ball in the fifth inning that was caught on the warning track near the same spot he deposited the grand slam.
“I thought I hit the second ball better than I did the first ball,” he said.
Crowe was credited with his fifth RBI after Carignan tagged up and scored from third on the play. Crowe’s single in the seventh drove in Frederick from second for his sixth RBI.
“He hit several balls just absolute on the nose,” JSU coach Jim Case said. “It’s good to see.”
Crowe now leads the Gamecocks with seven home runs and 31 RBIs this season.
What to know
—Reeves finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs. He had a two-run single in the third inning and an RBI double in the eighth.
—Maners and Frederick both scored three runs. Maners walked once, was hit by a pitch twice and finished 1-for-2 at the plate. He also turned in a defensive highlight with a diving catch in left field that saved at least one run. Frederick walked twice and was hit by a pitch. He went 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI double.
—Isaac Alexander, Javier Ramirez and Trent Hoogerwerf all had RBIs in JSU’s five-run eighth inning. Ramirez, Derrick Jackson Jr., Lane Domino and Kody Putnam all scored runs in the frame as Case unloaded his bench.
—Isaiah Magwood (4-1) started on the mound for JSU and picked up the win. He allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three. Tanner Jones pitched the final four innings, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Who said
—Crowe on scoring 16 runs a day after being shut out: “We didn’t hit the ball last night. We ain’t really hit the ball in a minute — in about three or four games. So, you know, it kind of just shows the toughness we have on this team that we’re going to come out here and we’re going to compete. And if we do get the bats rolling, we’re a scary team to play.”
—Case on Reeves: “He’s been so consistent, you know, you hate to just simplify it, but he’s just been so consistent for us. Day in and day out, he’s gonna get his hit or two and he’s gonna get some big hits and knock in some runs.”
—Case on Maners’ catch: “We’re almost getting to where we expect that. He’s gonna play hard and he ain’t gonna care about his body. We know that, we’ve seen that. It was a really nice, big play, nice play, really helped us.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks will close their three-game weekend series with Lipscomb today at 1 p.m.