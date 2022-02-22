JSU baseball: Crowe, Strachan homer in Gamecocks' loss at Alabama

Jacksonville State lost its fourth straight game Tuesday, but it came against another Southeastern Conference team.
After losing all three games in a weekend series against Kentucky, the Gamecocks fell at Alabama 6-3.
Carson Crowe and Alex Strachan each belted a home run for the Gamecocks, who will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Southern Mississippi.
Six to know
—Jake Peppers started on the mound for JSU and allowed five runs (all earned) in 3⅔ innings. Trevor Andrews pitched 1⅓ innings and allowed one run, which was earned. Cole Turner followed and worked 2⅔ scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks.
—JSU center fielder T.J. Reeves, an Alabama transfer, went 0-for-3 and drew a walk in a visit to his old school.
—Crowe, a graduate of Tuscaloosa's American Christian Academy, was 1-for-4 with a solo shot in the fourth inning. That's his second homer of the season.
—Alex Strachan was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Through four games, he is hitting .400 with six hits: three singles, a double, a triple and now a home run.
—JSU catcher Brooks Bryan was 3-for-3 with three singles.
—Freshman third baseman Brennen Norton was 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. Cole Frederick was 1-for-4, and Mason Maners was 1-for-3 with a walk.