JSU baseball: Crowe homers twice in Gamecocks' road loss

Jacksonville State got two homers from Carson Crowe, but Central Arkansas battered a trio of Gamecocks pitchers in an 11-9 win over JSU.
Crowe ripped a two-run shot in the fourth inning and added a three-run blast in the fifth. He added a single in the first as he went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.
Crowe now has six homers and 22 RBIs, and both figures lead the team.
JSU (13-15, 7-4 ASUN) is tied for second in the ASUN West Division with Central Arkansas (12-17, 7-4). Eastern Kentucky (21-10, 8-3) still is in first place, despite losing at Lipscomb on both Friday and Saturday.
JSU will play at UCA again Sunday at 1 p.m.
Six to know
—JSU pitchers Tanner Jones (three innings, five runs), Dylan Hathcock (two innings, three runs) and Trey Fortner (three innings, three runs) struggled on the mound. Hathcock (1-3) got the loss.
—T.J. Reeves went 3-for-5 with a solo homer. He scored three times. His 36 hits and 27 runs both lead the team.
—Alex Carignan was 1-for-2 with a pair of runs. He walked three times.
—Alex Strachan went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. His 16 walks lead the team.
—Cole Frederick was 2-for-5.
—For JSU, Jake Peppers (2-2, 4.81 ERA) will start the Sunday game. This is his fourth start of the season, but the first as part of the weekend rotation.