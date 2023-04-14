JSU baseball: Crowe homers, but otherwise, Jacksonville U. ace shuts down Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville University ace Evan Chrest did Friday night to Jacksonville State what he's done all year:
Send lots of disappointed batters back to the bench.
Chrest pitched eight innings and struck out 12 as Jacksonville edged JSU 4-2 in the opener of their ASUN Conference series Friday night. Chrest (5-0) has an ERA of 1.92, and in his nine starts this year, he has never allowed more than two runs.
"All credit to the pitcher," JSU designated hitter Carson Crowe said. "That was unbelievable. He made very few mistakes. He hit his spots. Everything was working. All credit to him. He gave it to us."
Chrest didn't allow the leadoff batter to reach base in any of his eight innings. He even benefitted from a bit of good fortune: JSU's Brennen Norton lined a shot to center field in the second inning that was caught and another liner to the pitcher in the sixth that resulted in another out.
The only batter to give him trouble was Crowe, who slugged a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to cut JU's lead to 3-2. It came on an 0-2 pitch.
"I got down early: fastball, then he went change-up, and I got down pretty quick," Crowe said. "He had been working inside on me the first AB. I had a feeling something might come inside.
"That was one of the mistakes he made. He hung a change-up and left it in, and I just got the barrel out and let the barrel do the rest."
Crest limited JSU to five hits, and his 12 strikeouts tied for the most by an opposing pitcher this year. Bradley's Jacob Kisting also struck out 12 Gamecocks in a 4-3 win March 3.
Chris Lotito worked a scoreless ninth for his 10th save of the season, but Chrest had been rolling. He retired the final 10 batters he faced.
"I thought he was good, and I thought he got better," Case said. "Looking back, if we were going to get him, we needed to get him early, because the further he went … I don't think he threw better pitches, I just thought he was more competitive."
Jake Peppers (2-4) got the start for Jacksonville State in place of regular Friday starter AJ Causey, who Case said was not 100 percent. Peppers worked five innings and allowed all four of JU's runs. Will Baker relieved and pitched 2⅓ innings, while Reid Fagerstrom went 1⅔ innings.
"AJ, there's a chance he pitches this weekend," Case said. "We didn't feel it was the right thing for him to go tonight. We want to make sure he's 100 percent for the rest of the year.
"We felt if we used him tonight, we were taking a chance, and we didn't want to do that. I don't know if he will or won't throw before the weekend is over."
What to know
—Javon Hernandez went 0-4 to drop his batting average to .405. He entered the night tied for first in the ASUN with 53 hits. This is only the seventh game this season he hasn't had a hit.
—JSU pitchers allowed seven walks. Peppers had four, Will Baker two and Reid Fagerstrom one.
—Derrick Jackson was 1-for-2 with a walk, while T.J. Reeves was 1-for-3 with a walk. He scored ahead of Crowe on the home run.
Who said
—Case on Peppers: "I thought he gave us a chance. If we could go back and do things differently, we would eliminate the bases on balls, because that had a big bearing on it. Obviously, he's working as hard as he can. He's giving us everything he has, but those bases on balls hurt us."
—Crowe on the remaining two games in the series: "The series isn't over. We're going to get after the pitcher like it's a 0-0 series. We're going to give them everything we've got. We're going to keep fighting and hope to take it and go to Sunday for the rubber match."
—Case on Crowe's homer: "That's one of the things he brings to the table is strength, and he can hit balls a long way. It was a big hit. At that time, I felt like we were going to win the game, that we would find a way to win the game. They just didn't give us the opportunity."
Next up
—JSU (16-16, 9-4 ASUN) and JU (23-12, 8-5) will play Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. JSU is in third place in the league, while Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb are in first at 10-3 apiece. JU is tied for fourth with Stetson and Austin Peay.