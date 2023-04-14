 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

JSU baseball: Crowe homers, but otherwise, Jacksonville U. ace shuts down Gamecocks

Carson Crowe

Jacksonville State’s Carson Crowe had a home run against Jacksonville University.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville University ace Evan Chrest did Friday night to Jacksonville State what he's done all year:

Send lots of disappointed batters back to the bench.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.