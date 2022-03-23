JSU baseball: Crowe homers, but Gamecocks fall at Mercer

Mercer ended Jacksonville State's four-game winning streak Wednesday night, defeating the Gamecocks 7-2 in Macon, Ga.
The Bears (18-4) scored a single run in each of the first six innings before adding an insurance run in the eighth. The Gamecocks (8-11) managed only five hits and struck out 14 times.
Carson Crowe drove in T.J. Reeves with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to account for both of JSU’s runs. Crowe now leads the Gamecocks with four home runs this season.
JSU will look to get back on track this weekend when it hosts North Alabama in a three-game ASUN Conference series. The Gamecocks will play the Lions on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., before closing out the series Sunday at 1 p.m.
Four to know
—Reeves went 1-for-3 at the plate with a stolen base. He now leads the Gamecocks with six steals.
—Alex Strachan, Isaac Alexander and Luke Coker were responsible for the rest of JSU's offense. Each finished with a single.
—JSU struggled with strikeouts against the Bears. Cole Frederick, Crowe and Javier Ramirez each struck out twice, and Strachan fanned three times.
—Jake Peppers (2-2) took the loss for JSU, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 3⅓ innings. He led the Gamecocks with three strikeouts. Caleb Marsh allowed one run on two hits and two walks over ⅔ of an inning. Trevor Andrews had the most success for JSU on the mound, allowing only a solo home run over 2⅔ innings. Austin Cornelius worked one inning, allowing one run on two hits and three walks. Blake Bennett recorded the final out of the game for the Gamecocks.