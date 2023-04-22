JSU baseball: Crowe drives in seven runs in Gamecocks' rout of FGCU

Carson Crowe and the Jacksonville State baseball team took their frustrations out on No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, routing the Eagles 14-3 in eight innings.
After losing the series opener 18-8 Friday, the Gamecocks belted five home runs one day later. Crowe got things started in the top of the second inning when his two-run blast got JSU on the board. The senior from Tuscaloosa followed it up with a grand slam in the sixth inning that gave the Gamecocks a 12-3 lead. Crowe’s RBI double in the eighth plated the game’s final run. He finished 3-for-5 with seven RBIs.
Crowe wasn’t the only Gamecocks to leave the yard. Caleb Johnson slugged two solo home runs, and Jarrett Eaton added a three-run shot in the fourth inning. Eaton also had an RBI single in the fifth. Both players finished 2-for-4.
—Tanner Jones picked up his fifth win of the season, allowed three earned runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings pitched. He struck out five. Jake Peppers came on in relief and picked up the save. He fanned five and allowed just one walk over three innings pitched.
—Javon Hernandez finished 3-for-5 with a double and one run scored.
—Derrick Jackson Jr. went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and scored four runs.
—Brennen Norton tripled and finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
—Mason Maners and T.J. Reeves both went 0-for-4 but scored one run apiece.
—JSU (18-19, 11-6 ASUN) will finish its three-game series with FGCU on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
