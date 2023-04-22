 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Crowe drives in seven runs in Gamecocks' rout of FGCU

Carson Crowe

Jacksonville State’s Carson Crowe hit two home runs and finished with seven RBIs in JSU's win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Carson Crowe and the Jacksonville State baseball team took their frustrations out on No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, routing the Eagles 14-3 in eight innings.

After losing the series opener 18-8 Friday, the Gamecocks belted five home runs one day later. Crowe got things started in the top of the second inning when his two-run blast got JSU on the board. The senior from Tuscaloosa followed it up with a grand slam in the sixth inning that gave the Gamecocks a 12-3 lead. Crowe’s RBI double in the eighth plated the game’s final run. He finished 3-for-5 with seven RBIs.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.