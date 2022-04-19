JSU baseball: Crowe, Carignan and Strachan lead Gamecocks past Samford

Carson Crowe, Alex Carignan and Alex Strachan each drove in two runs Tuesday night, and that was all Jacksonville State’s baseball team needed to pick up a 6-3 road win over Samford.
Crowe walked with the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, plating Mason Maners for the first run of the contest. Carignan followed with a two-run single, driving in T.J. Reeves and Cole Frederick, and giving JSU an early 3-0 advantage.
Crowe picked up his second RBI in the top of the second inning after Maners scored on his groundout to first base. Strachan’s two-run home run in the top of the fifth plated Carignan and capped the scoring for the Gamecocks.
JSU (16-18, 9-6 ASUN) will host a three-game series against Lipscomb this weekend. The two teams will play Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Five to know
—Maners, who finished 2-for-5, was the only Gamecock to produce multiple hits.
—Strachan’s home run was his sixth of the season, tying him with Crowe for the team lead.
—Brennen Norton went 1-for-2 with a double.
—Cole Frederick finished 1-for-5, Reeves 1-for-3, Carignan 1-for-5 and Strachan 1-for-4.
—The Gamecocks used seven pitchers. Tanner Jones started and picked up the win to improve to 2-3 on the season. He allowed one earned run on two hits over 1 ⅓ innings pitched. AJ Causey picked up his sixth save of the season, striking out three and allowing just one hit over the final two innings of the contest.