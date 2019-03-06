Jacksonville State's baseball team gave up four runs in the third inning to host Georgia and that paced the Bulldogs to a 5-1 win.
JSU (5-9) couldn't solve Georgia starter C.J. Smith, who worked the first six innings and allowed two hits, one walk and no runs. He struck out seven.
The Gamecocks, who have lost three straight, will open Ohio Valley Conference play Friday against Eastern Illinois at home at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday games against EIU are set for 1 p.m. each day.
Four to know
—JSU used five pitchers, including Jackson Tavel (two innings), Isaiah Magwood (one), Cody Willingham (2 2/3), Austin Brewster (1 1/3) and Tyler Wilburn (one). Tavel gave up one run, Magwood three and Willingham one. Tavel didn't allow a hit and walked one while striking out two.
—Taylor Craven accounted for JSU's only run when he hit a solo homer to lead off the seventh inning. That gives him a team-high five for the season.
—JSU's top hitter, Nic Gaddis went 2-for-4 with a double. He is hitting .315 for the season.
—Cole Fredrick went 1-for-4, and Devin Brown was 1-for-3. Isaac Alexander and Nash Adams each had a walk.