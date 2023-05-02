 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: Comeback attempt fails as Gamecocks fall at Troy

jsu v s illinois baseball 014 tw.jpg

Jacksonville State's Mason Maners rounds third base.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

After mustering just three hits over the game’s first seven innings, Jacksonville State’s baseball team attempted to make a comeback in the top of the eighth, but Troy pulled away in the bottom half of the inning to down the Gamecocks 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Down 5-1 after seven innings, Mason Maners cut the deficit to 5-3 with a two-run single in the top of the eighth. Brennen Norton’s RBI single cut it to 5-4, but the Trojans got a two-run home run by Donovan Whibbs and a solo shot from Shane Lewis to put JSU away.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.