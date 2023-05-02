JSU baseball: Comeback attempt fails as Gamecocks fall at Troy

After mustering just three hits over the game’s first seven innings, Jacksonville State’s baseball team attempted to make a comeback in the top of the eighth, but Troy pulled away in the bottom half of the inning to down the Gamecocks 8-5 on Tuesday night.
Down 5-1 after seven innings, Mason Maners cut the deficit to 5-3 with a two-run single in the top of the eighth. Brennen Norton’s RBI single cut it to 5-4, but the Trojans got a two-run home run by Donovan Whibbs and a solo shot from Shane Lewis to put JSU away.
Maners led the Gamecocks at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBIs.
Javon Hernandez, who finished 1-for-4 with one run scored, drove in JSU’s final run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning.
Reid Fagerstrom got the start and took the loss for JSU, allowing three runs — one earned — on three hits and three walks over two innings pitched.
—Jarrett Eaton finished 1-for-3 with a triple, one walk and one run.
—Bear Madliak went 1-for-3 with two walks and one run scored.
—Carson Crowe finished 1-for-4, and Caleb Johnson walked once and scored one run.
—Sam Maynard relieved Fagerstrom and allowed one unearned run on one hit over one inning of work. Will Baker struck out three over two innings and allowed just two hits. Garrett Wade allowed one earned run on three hits over two innings. Austin Cornelius gave up three earned runs on four hits over one inning of work.
—JSU (21-22, 14-7 ASUN) will host Samford on Wednesday at 4 p.m. before hitting the road for a three-game weekend series at Liberty.
