 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Causey's bat carries Gamecocks past Southern Illinois

JSU baseball teaser
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s AJ Causey made a name for himself as a freshman closer last season.

On Saturday, he proved he’s no one-trick pony, crushing his first career home run and driving in four runs in the Gamecocks’ 13-8 win over Southern Illinois.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.