JSU baseball: Causey's bat carries Gamecocks past Southern Illinois

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s AJ Causey made a name for himself as a freshman closer last season.
On Saturday, he proved he’s no one-trick pony, crushing his first career home run and driving in four runs in the Gamecocks’ 13-8 win over Southern Illinois.
Causey led off the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field that tied the game at 4-4. It was a big deal for the two-way player, who raised his arms in triumph while recreating a moment he shared with teammate Mason Maners after his big blast.
“It felt amazing. I said to Mason in the dugout, I was like, ‘I hit my first college home run!’ Causey said. “He just went wild.”
Causey’s homer swung the momentum in Jax State’s favor. The Gamecocks scored five more runs in the inning to take a 9-4 lead.
“It wasn’t just a home run; it’s a mammoth shot,” JSU coach Jim Case said. “I thought it really got us going.”
It wasn’t Causey’s only big moment of the night. After the Salukis cut their deficit to 9-8 with four runs in the top of the eighth, he stepped to the plate in the bottom half of the inning with two outs and the bases loaded.
He delivered once again, lining a three-run double into the gap that gave Jax State some much-need breathing room headed to the ninth inning. If anyone knows about the importance of insurance runs, it’s Causey, who saved nine games for the Gamecocks in 2022.
Causey’s big day at the plate came in his first start of the season at first base.
It had to feel good for the sophomore, who finished the game 3-for-5, after he was limited to just 28 at-bats as a freshman because of wrist tendinitis.
After Saturday’s performance, it’ll likely be tough for Case to keep Causey out of the lineup when he isn’t pitching. However, JSU’s longtime skipper knows better than to overdo it while Causey makes the transition from closer to Friday starter.
“With him, it’s not a matter of, ‘Do we think he can do it?’” Case said. “It’s a matter of, ‘If something happens, what would that do to us, as a team, if he’s not pitching?’
“It’s not that we don’t think he’s good enough to play. He is. We’re a better team with him in the lineup somewhere. He’s also a very, very important part of our pitching.”
What to know
—JSU got plenty of production from its outfield Saturday. Center fielder T.J. Reeves led the way, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs and four RBIs. His three-run homer capped the Gamecocks’ big sixth inning. Reeves has started the season hot. He’s hitting .385 and leads the team with two home runs and 12 RBIs.
—Maners, the Gamecocks left fielder, reached base for the 18th straight game Saturday, but he’ll likely feel the consequences in the morning, after he was hit by three different pitches throughout the contest. He also reached on a bunt single and finished with two runs and one RBI. Right fielder Carson Crowe finished the contest with two RBIs.
—Second baseman Javon Hernandez finished 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Catcher Brooks Bryan went 2-for-5 and scored one run. Shortstop Michael Dallas was 1-for-3 with one walk, two runs scored and one RBI.
—Jarrett Eaton drove in the Gamecocks’ final run of the contest with a pinch-hit single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Designated hitter Will Fincher walked twice and scored a run. Third baseman Caleb Johnson scored one run.
—Jake Peppers picked up his second win of the season. He allowed four earned runs on four hits and one walk over 3⅓ innings after relieving starter Tanner Jones. Reid Fagerstrom got his second save of the season, allowing one hit and one walk over the game’s final 1⅔ innings. Jones allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks over four innings pitched. Both Jones and Fagerstrom struck out three batters.
Who said
—Case on getting back into the win column after a four-game losing streak: “Well, it feels good. It’s been a week. It feels good to get back.”
—Case on Reeves: “I tell you, he’s been so good all year. I don’t know how many RBIs he has at this point, but it’s gotta be up there. He has really hit all year long, every day.”
—Case on what it means to have all three outfielders back from last season: “That’s a big thing because our infield is so new that it’s really nice to have those guys. You know you can pencil them in and you pretty much know what you are going to get day in and day out.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks (2-4) will finish their three-game set with Southern Illinois (3-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. They’ll travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on Wednesday at 3 p.m.