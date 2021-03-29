You are the owner of this article.
JSU baseball: Casey, Tavel, Woods win OVC pitching honor

Jacksonville State's Colin Casey during JSU baseball picture day Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

Jacksonville High School graduate Colin Casey won an Ohio Valley Conference honor after pitching seven innings in a combined no-hitter Saturday.

Casey, a junior, started and pitched seven innings in a 5-0 win over Tennessee Tech. Jackson Tavel relieved and threw two-thirds of an inning, while Corley Woods closed out the no-hitter with 1 innings of work.

This was the 19th no-hitter in JSU baseball history. It was the first no-hitter in the OVC since 2018 and the first in OVC play since 2014

Casey struck out a career-high seven batters. Tavel struck out two, while Woods struck out three.

Tech didn't have a runner reach third base in the game.

The Gamecocks will play again Tuesday when they host Samford at 6 p.m.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

