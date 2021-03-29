JSU baseball: Casey, Tavel, Woods win OVC pitching honor

Jacksonville High School graduate Colin Casey won an Ohio Valley Conference honor after pitching seven innings in a combined no-hitter Saturday.
Casey, a junior, started and pitched seven innings in a 5-0 win over Tennessee Tech. Jackson Tavel relieved and threw two-thirds of an inning, while Corley Woods closed out the no-hitter with 1⅓ innings of work.
This was the 19th no-hitter in JSU baseball history. It was the first no-hitter in the OVC since 2018 and the first in OVC play since 2014
Casey struck out a career-high seven batters. Tavel struck out two, while Woods struck out three.
Tech didn't have a runner reach third base in the game.
The Gamecocks will play again Tuesday when they host Samford at 6 p.m.