 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Casey solid in return to the mound, but Gamecocks fall against Troy

JSU baseball teaser
Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Former Jacksonville High standout Colin Casey got his first start on the mound Tuesday since returning from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2022 season for Jacksonville State.

Casey’s outing, while promising, was overshadowed by visiting in-state rival Troy, which dominated the Gamecocks with an 11-1 mercy rule win in seven innings at Jim Case Stadium.