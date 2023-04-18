JSU baseball: Casey solid in return to the mound, but Gamecocks fall against Troy

JACKSONVILLE — Former Jacksonville High standout Colin Casey got his first start on the mound Tuesday since returning from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2022 season for Jacksonville State.
Casey’s outing, while promising, was overshadowed by visiting in-state rival Troy, which dominated the Gamecocks with an 11-1 mercy rule win in seven innings at Jim Case Stadium.
“It’s hard to look at it right now,” JSU head coach Jim Case said. “I think that when we get away from it, I’m proud, from Colin’s standpoint, for him to get back on the mound and have some success for two innings. Can’t walk three people, we were able to get out of it, but long term that’s not a way to do it.”
Casey threw for two innings, struck out one, walked two, and did not allow a run while on the bump.
“Just getting back out there with my team, you know,” Casey said. “Coach Case always tells us ‘get things going under control.’ It felt good just to be back out there with my team, hadn’t pitched in almost two years just about. It just felt good being out there, being able to compete with my teammates for sure.”
Garrett Wade came on in relief in the top of the third inning. Wade, also making his return from an arm injury, gave up three runs — one earned — on two hits and three walks and did not strike out a batter during his time pitching.
“The same thing with Garrett, " Case said. “I thought there were some good things about what he did, he pitched in some tough luck. I mean the ball wasn’t leaving the infield and they score three runs, but at the same time our centerfielder made one of the best plays we’ll see this year, I mean a highlight play to keep it where it was.
“Those things are good things, and I think maybe we’ll have a chance to look at it. It’s just hard when you get beat 11-1 at home to find that right now.”
Wade gave up three runs in the top of the third, but the scoring runs were not necessarily all on him. Troy’s William Sullivan drove in the first run of the game on a ground ball to second with the bases loaded and nobody out. Jax State’s Cole Smith got the start at second in place of Javon Hernandez and recorded an error that led to the Trojans scoring.
Another ball that dribbled to Smith left him in no man’s land on the play which allowed the second run to score. The final run of the third came when Caleb Bartolero ripped a high line drive to deep center field. Jax State’s centerfielder T.J. Reeves made a leaping catch and throw into the infield to hold the damage to only one run.
Jacksonville State got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Reeves knocked a solo home run over the left field fence on the first pitch of the at-bat to get the Gamecocks within two.
Any chance of a comeback for the Gamecocks was short-lived, however, as Troy scored eight runs in the top of the sixth to break the game open and increase their lead to 11-1.
What to know
—Jax State’s defense totaled three costly errors in the midweek matchup with the Trojans and the Gamecocks’ pitching staff accumulated nine walks.
—The offense did not fare much better for JSU as the Gamecocks’ batters only recorded three hits and tallied 14 strikeouts.
—Reeves’ home run was good enough for a 1-for-3 night at the plate. Derrick Jackson went 1-for-3 with a double to left directly following Reeves’ homer.
—Caleb Johnson went 1-for-3 with a single to right. Johnson also reached on a ground ball to second that led to a Troy error.
Who said
—Case on the outcome: “It’s my job to have us ready to play, that’s what I’m supposed to do, and I don’t think we were ready to play tonight because there’s nothing about the game that showed we were ready. We didn’t swing the bats, we strike out 14 times in seven innings, we don’t pitch, we walk nine in seven innings, and we kicked routine balls. It would be hard pressed for me to say, ‘Yea we were ready to play.’ That’s my job, so I’ve just got to do better.”
—Casey on the upcoming weekend series at Florida Gulf Coast: “We’ve got a tough weekend going on the road, that’s the No. 1 team in the conference. We just got to compete and fight 24/7. I think, you know, we’re a team that likes to compete. We just got to continue to do it every inning, every game. Try to continue to play our hardest. If we do that and play as hard as we can, I think good things will happen for us.”
—Case on Reeves’ night: “That’s good to see, we need T.J. in the biggest way. He has carried us a lot of the year, offensively. I think we have some other guys that going into tonight were really putting some pressure on. Offensively, we were really good but tonight we weren’t.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks (17-18, 10-5 ASUN) are still tied for third in league play with Austin Peay. JSU will travel to Fort Myers, Fla., for a huge weekend series with Florida Gulf Coast (27-9, 11-4 ASUN). FGCU is tied with Lipscomb for first place in the conference. The first game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch on Friday.