JSU baseball: Case ready to plan for future — but he has questions first

Jacksonville State's Jim Case is sitting at home these days, wishing the Major League Baseball Network had live spring training baseball games to put on the air.
Better yet, Case really wishes he had his own baseball games to play. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic and the mass closures spurred by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, Case's Gamecocks would be in the middle of a three-game home series against Ohio Valley Conference foe Murray State.
For now, Case is staying home and missing baseball, and his staff is doing the same. They have asked their players to return home, so they're trying to set an example and stay put. As for what to do now and what the future might hold?
"We have a lot more questions than answers," Case said.
The Ohio Valley Conference suspended practices and games March 12, the same day the NCAA announced that all spring sports championships were canceled. On March 16, the OVC canceled all of the league's remaining spring sports and championships.
Case and his staff followed up by meeting with their players. It's common for the coaches to meet with each player before they leave for the summer.
The OVC has suspended off-campus recruiting, which affects Case and his assistant coaches. The league will re-evaluate that suspension April 3.
"We were not done recruiting, and now we can't go back out," Case said.
Recruiting could be affected by an NCAA announcement that the Division I Council has agreed that spring-sports players deserve eligibility relief. In the announcement, the Council said details will come later, but spring-sports coaches such as Case will need to know sooner rather than later.
Will seniors be allowed an additional year of eligibility? Will non-seniors get the year back, too? Will the NCAA raise roster limits? Scholarship limits?
These are questions Case and about 300 other NCAA Division I coaches have.
JSU had seven seniors on this year's squad: center fielder Tre Kirklin, outfielder Chase Robinson, catcher Alex Webb, relief pitcher Corley Woods, first baseman Andrew Naismith, pitcher Tyler Wilburn and outfielder Taylor Craven.
Currently, Division I baseball teams can have 11.7 athletic scholarships, and they can be divided among a maximum of 27 players. A player on scholarship cannot receive less than 25 percent. The roster size for Division I baseball teams is 35 players, including walk-ons.
Case said he figures it won't be a huge roadblock for the NCAA to relax limits on scholarships and rosters. But, current seniors will need to decide whether they wish to return. Case said not everyone is in position to make that decision right away.
"We don't understand yet if everybody will get the year back or just seniors," Case said. "As great as that is, and I'm for doing what we can for players, there could be issues. For example, you might bring in someone who believes certain guys will be gone. Now, not all those guys will be gone.
"Guys have to think about different options. Do they stay and go to grad school? Can they transfer? Will the NCAA let them do it without a penalty? There are a lot of questions we all have."