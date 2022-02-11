JSU baseball: Case ready to go with talented roster: 'For the most part, we have what we need'

JACKSONVILLE — Jim Case says he loves this time of year.
His Jacksonville State baseball team will open its season next weekend with a three-game home series against Kentucky. They'll face off Friday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
What baseball player or coach doesn't love opening day?
"I love it when it gets going," said Case, who is entering his 21st season as the Gamecocks' head coach. "I love the flow of the season."
The Gamecocks were picked fourth out of 12 teams in the ASUN Conference preseason poll a week ago, but Case appears optimistic about the group he has.
"I told them twice last week: there's nothing we need," he said. "We need to do what we can do. We have plenty of talent. We don't need more power. We don't need more speed. For the most part, we have what we need."
The roster is a mix between young and old. There are seven freshmen, but there are seven who are in their fifth or six year year. After the 2020 season was cut short because of COVID, the NCAA Division I Council issued a blanket waiver that allowed athletes to get their year of eligibility back.
As a result, second baseman Cole Frederick, shortstop Isaac Alexander, outfielder/first baseman Luke Coker, first baseman Alex Strachan and infielder Javier Ramirez are in their fifth year of college baseball. Pitcher Dylan Hathcock and catcher Alex Carignan are in their sixth year — Hathcock didn't get to play in 2018 because of an injury, while Carignan started his career at Middle Tennessee, moved to junior college, then transferred to JSU, and had a redshirt year in the process.
"I think it's one of the most unique mixes," Case said. "You're always going to have a mix in college athletics. You're going to have guys who've been there four years, maybe five. Now, that's turned into six. Then you're going to have guys who just got here out of high school."
Even with the veterans on the squad, don't be surprised to see newcomers sprinkled in the lineup.
"The guys who just got here are going to play a huge role," he said.
In the infield, two freshmen are potential starters: A.J. Causey at first base and Brennen Norton at third base. Causey also pitches and likely will be the closer. Because of his mound duties, Derrick Jackson Jr. will get time at first base, too.
"Causey doesn't need to be in the lineup every day and closing," Case said. "If he was older, I would like it more, but being a freshman, I feel I need to protect him a little bit."
As for closing, Case said he has earned the job.
"He has not been hit since the day he walked in here," Case said. "He's handled himself tremendously."
Frederick will handle second base, and Alexander will play shortstop. Both are five-year starters. At catcher, Carignan has the job.
In the outfield, junior Carson Crowe is slated for right field, and Alabama transfer T.J. Reeves is expected to handle center field. In left field, sophomore Mason Maners, senior Tanner Snow and freshman Kody Putnam are in the mix.
The designated hitter probably will rotate among whoever isn't playing first base, with either Causey or Jackson filling the role. Strachan, who struggles with knee issues, could help there, too.
The starting rotation is sophomore Reid Fagerstrom, freshman Tanner Jones and sophomore Camden Lovrich in that order "if we were starting right now," Case said.
"It's changed a little bit," he said. "It can change from week to week. It can change from this week to next week."
Colin Casey, a Jacksonville High graduate, will miss the season with an arm injury.
Hathcock, a former starter, will help in middle relief.
"He'll pitch the same amount of innings, but in more games," Case said. "For the team, he'll benefit us more that way than starting him."
Fagerstrom is coming off a freshman season last year in which he pitched four innings across five games, but Case said he has looked good.
"Fagerstrom was a guy who came in and was doing great, until he got hit in the leg, and there were all kinds of complications from that," Case said. "He never really recovered. I shouldn't have pitched him at all last year, but I was trying to get him back on the mound to just see if we could get something out of him."