JACKSONVILLE — Jim Case sees something coming with his most recent Jacksonville State baseball team. It just didn’t come Tuesday.
Samford touched up JSU starter Colin Casey for four first-inning runs and held off Gamecock rally starts late to win 5-3 on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Samford starter Gene Hurst allowed four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts through five innings, and the Bulldogs upped to 8-3. JSU lost its second in a row and fell to 5-8.
“We’ve just got to get it going a little bit,” Case said. “You don’t have to be a genius to look at the stat sheet and see that we’re scuffling, but what do you do when you scuffle?
“You work hard and stay positive, and you believe that it’s going to turn around. That’s what I think is going to happen with this team. When it does, I think it’s just going to break loose, and big hits are really going to start to come.”
Casey allowed six hits and four earned runs through 1⅓ innings, and Samford added a run on reliever Corley Woods in the third to take a 5-0 lead.
JSU bats awakened with two outs in the fifth. Cole Frederick singled, moved to second base on a wild pitch and scored on Chase Robinson’s single.
A Tre Kirklin double put runners on second and third with two outs, but Hurst struck out Alex Strachan.
JSU scored twice in the eighth, on Kirklin’s RBI triple and an Alex Webb grounder.
Taylor Craven led off the bottom of the ninth with a drive to right-center field, but still wind on an otherwise windy afternoon let it fall on the warning track for a double.
“Earlier in the day, if he hits that one, I think it’s 20 feet over the fence,” Case said.
Isaac Alexander followed with a hard grounder, but Samford shortstop Branden Fryman ranged right to stop it. He caught Craven too far off of second base.
Andrew Naismith followed by striking out looking on a 3-2 count, and Frederick popped out to right field to end it.
“The game was played right there (in the first inning), and we spent the rest of the day playing catchup,” Case said. “Their kid threw good, and we had a couple of opportunities and didn’t take advantage of those opportunities.”
What to know
—A comical scene ensued after Craven, JSU’s left fielder, appeared to make a diving catch on Anthony Mulrine’s one-out liner to the corner in the top of the first inning. Umpires delayed in making a call, and Brooks Carlson retreated back to first base. There, he and Mulrine stood on the bag, awaiting a verdict on the catch. Strachan tagged both, just in case, then joined in the conversation with Mulrine and Carlson until umpires ruled that Craven made the catch, sending a grinning Mulrine back to the dugout with a sacrifice fly and RBI. Jordan Fucci scored from third on the play, starting Samford’s four-run first.
—In other freakish occurrences, Nic Gaddis skied a fly ball down the left-field line in the bottom of the first. With a chilly wind stretching the American flag toward left field, the ball carried. Samford left fielder Connor Burns misjudged the ball, which landed behind him, bouncing off the warning track and over the fence for a ground-rule double.
—It was cold, but at least it was windy. The wind that gave Old Glory a workout made the game-time temperature of 39 degrees feel lots colder. JSU’s dugout was a solid row of red jackets and gray hoodies over caps. A hearty crowd of 423, wearing coats and toboggans and wrapped in blankets, took it all in. One consolation? It was sunny, and the wind blew out.
Who said?
—Case on reliever Michael Gilliland, who worked a scoreless 4⅔ innings with five strikeouts: “I actually talked to him this morning, and I told him something that I told him in the fall. I just have this feeling that, if this thing gets going and we have an opportunity if we get in the conference tournament, it wouldn’t surprise me if he pitched the game that won the conference tournament for us.”
—On playing Georgia today, ahead of this weekend’s start to Ohio Valley Conference play at home against Eastern Illinois: “They’ll be a good team, and I feel like we’ll see a solid arm, really solid arm. I said this before … this schedule wasn’t made so that we could run off 12 in a row. That wasn’t going to happen. I wanted to challenge this team, and I felt like it was the right thing to do. That remains to be seen. I think we could be a couple of games better than we are, and, at the same time, I don’t think it’s falling apart.”
Next up
—JSU takes to the road for its second crack at SEC competition this season. The Gamecocks will play Georgia today in Athens at 2 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network+.