JSU baseball: Case gets win No. 600 as Gamecocks beat South Alabama again

Jacksonville State baseball coach Jim Case hit a milestone as the Gamecocks beat South Alabama 8-2 on Saturday.
That's his 600th career win in his 20th season at JSU.
The Gamecocks' Jaylen Williams belted a three-run homer in a big sixth inning to help the lift JSU. Williams' blast was part of a five-run sixth. JSU went from trailing 2-0 to grabbing a lead the Gamecocks never relinquished.
JSU (7-7) has won two straight at South Alabama (6-8) and can go for the sweep Sunday in the series finale at 1 p.m.
Six to know
—Williams finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
—Trev Andrews got a start at third base and went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
—Alex Webb was 2-for-4 with a walk, a pair of singles and an RBI. Cole Frederick was 2-for-6, and Tre Kirklin was 2-for-5.
—Nash Adams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.
—Dylan Hathcock (2-1) started and worked five innings. He threw only 49 pitches as he allowed seven hits and two runs (both earned) and no walks.
—Jake Peppers worked 1⅓ innings and Kyle Luigs finished the game by throwing 2⅔ innings. Neither allowed a run.