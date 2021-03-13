You are the owner of this article.
JSU baseball: Case gets win No. 600 as Gamecocks beat South Alabama again

JSU head coach Jim Case during the Missouri at JSU baseball game in 2020. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State baseball coach Jim Case hit a milestone as the Gamecocks beat South Alabama 8-2 on Saturday.

That's his 600th career win in his 20th season at JSU.

The Gamecocks' Jaylen Williams belted a three-run homer in a big sixth inning to help the lift JSU. Williams' blast was part of a five-run sixth. JSU went from trailing 2-0 to grabbing a lead the Gamecocks never relinquished.

JSU (7-7) has won two straight at South Alabama (6-8) and can go for the sweep Sunday in the series finale at 1 p.m.

Six to know

—Williams finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs.

—Trev Andrews got a start at third base and went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

—Alex Webb was 2-for-4 with a walk, a pair of singles and an RBI. Cole Frederick was 2-for-6, and Tre Kirklin was 2-for-5.

—Nash Adams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

—Dylan Hathcock (2-1) started and worked five innings. He threw only 49 pitches as he allowed seven hits and two runs (both earned) and no walks.

—Jake Peppers worked 1 innings and Kyle Luigs finished the game by throwing 2 innings. Neither allowed a run.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

