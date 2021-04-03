JSU baseball: Carignan shines as Gamecocks split doubleheader at SEMO

Alex Carignan reached base eight times in Jacksonville State's doubleheader at Southeast Missouri, but the Gamecocks had to settle for a split, winning the opener 8-4 and losing the second game 8-3.
Starting at catcher in the first game, Carignan went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Moving to designated hitter in the second game, he went 2-for-2, doubled, scored twice and walked twice.
JSU lost the opener of the three-game series Friday. The Gamecocks are now 12-14 overall and 5-4 in the OVC.
Four to know
—In the first game, starting pitcher DYlan Hathcock worked 3⅓ innings and gave up three runs (all earned). Austin Downey (1-0) earned the win when he worked 2⅔ innings and gave up only a run, which was earned. Corley Woods closed the game by throwing three shutout innings for his fourth save.
—In the second game, Colin Casey lasted 2⅓ innings and allowed three runs, all earned. Isaiah Magwood went 1⅔ innings, giving up four runs, with one earned. Jake Peppers pitched 2⅓ innings and allowed a run, and Camden Lovrich pitched 1⅔ innings and didn't allow a run.
—Carson Crowe went 1-for-3 in the first game with a two-run homer. Alex Strachan was 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Tre Kirklin hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth inning, which gave JSU a 4-3 lead. The Gamecocks didn't trail again.
—SEMO went up 7-0 through four innings in the second game. Cole Frederick drove in two runs with a pair of groundouts, and Crowe scored on a passed ball. Crowe was 1-for-3 in the second game, and Javier Ramirez had a double.