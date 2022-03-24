JSU baseball: Braves' mascot, organist will perform at Gamecocks' April 3 home game

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium will have a Truist Park flavor April 3 for its ASUN contest with Eastern Kentucky.
The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves' mascot Blooper will be in attendance along with the organization's organist, Matthew Kaminski. Blooper will be available for pictures and other activities throughout the contest. Tickets for the game are available online at JSUGamecockSports.com. JSU students and fans 18 years old and younger are admitted free.
The game and Bloopers' appearance is sponsored by the City of Anniston and Main Street Anniston.
The Braves welcomed their mascot to the club in 2018. Blooper succeeded the Braves' "Homer of the Brave" mascot after he went into retirement. According to MLB, Blooper is big, fuzzy, funny and mischievous. He's also a "product of science run amok, meaning Blooper is everything that makes a Braves' superfan that came out of a machine — a science experiment of sorts. He's nearly seven-foot tall and wears a 5XL T-shirt. He's a little strange but he's full of Braves spirit!"
Kaminski is a musician who performs for a crowd of 40,000 people at least 81 times a year at Truist Park in Atlanta. He is a versatile musician who's proficient on the piano and accordion as well as the Hammond B3 organ. He's been playing for the Braves since the 2009 season. A popular figure in the baseball world, he's known for entertaining the crowds with funny musical asides when a player from the opposing team is announced. NBC Sports online once wrote that "The Braves Organist is the Coolest Guy in the World."
In addition to playing for the Braves, he also plays for several college baseball teams, and the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL hockey team). Matthew has been featured in The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Fox 5's Good Morning Atlanta and Good Day Extra, NPR's Weekend Edition, the BBC, and has received positive on-air reviews from Braves announcers Don Sutton (Hall of Fame pitcher), Chip Carey, Joe Simpson, and Jim Powell.