JACKSONVILLE — A four-run seventh inning helped Alabama State get separation and take down Jacksonville State 9-5 Wednesday night.
After drawing within 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Gamecocks surrendered four to the Hornets in the seventh to give Alabama State an 8-2 lead and quickly erase any semblance of Gamecock momentum.
In that seventh-inning stretch, a sacrifice fly allowed Hunter May to tag and come home, before a wild pitch followed by a two-RBI double from Noel Cheneau gave the Hornets the separation they needed.
“This game can kind of frustrate you at times,” JSU coach Jim Case said. “It wasn’t balls that were hit hard. It was a ball that blooped into center field, it was off the second baseman’s glove, then a bunt that was just perfect and there wasn’t much we could do with it. The next thing you know, and you look up and they score four runs. That’s the nature of this game.”
After taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, a solo shot to left field from Yamil Pagan in the third made it 2-0 Alabama State. Pagan finished 3-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs.
After loading the bases only to finish the third inning scoreless, the Gamecocks finally got the bats going in the bottom of the fifth.
Chase Robinson led off the inning by crushing one to right-center that bounded off the fence and allowed him to motor to third base for a triple. Nash Adams singled the next at-bat to send Robinson home and get the Gamecocks on the board, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Alabama State got a triple of their own in the sixth, then cashed in for two runs in the inning to grow their lead to 4-1.
After Alabama State’s four-run seventh, Nic Gaddis dinged a double to score two and cut the score to 8-4. Gaddis homered to lead off the ninth, but the Gamecocks couldn’t cut the deficit any further, ending the game at 9-5.
What to know
—By reaching first on a single in the bottom of the second inning, Gaddis extended his streak of consecutive games reaching a base to 16. Gaddis finished 3-of-4 with three RBIs and the homer.
—Alabama State’s Jeremy Rivera got the start and the win for the Hornets, pitching 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and allowing four earned runs.
—Andrew Naismith, making just his second start of the season for the Gamecocks, was pulled in favor of Colin Casey after the Gamecocks fell behind 2-0. Naismith pitched four innings, striking out three and giving up two runs. Casey, Corley Woods, Austin Brewster and Tyler Wilburn came on in relief to try to stop the Hornet bats.
Who said
—Case on the game: “Overall, I think it was their ability to get out of trouble and our inability to get the third out of the inning. You have to compliment them. They did a good job of extending innings and scoring runs with two outs, and the opportunities we had, their kid did a really nice job of wiggling out of them.”
—Case on Gaddis: “The big hit to me is when the game was still in the balance, and (Gaddis) stepped up and lined the ball to left-center field and knocked in two. That’s something that we really need, and hopefully he can build off that.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks (11-14) will play OVC-foe Tennessee Tech in a three-game home series this weekend. First pitch for JSU against the Golden Eagles is set for 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, while Sunday’s game will start at 1 p.m.