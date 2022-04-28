JSU baseball: Big nights from Alexander, Causey not enough for Gamecocks to down Mercer

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s pitchers had a rough night Wednesday, but the Gamecocks continued to produce at the plate in a 17-10 loss to Mercer at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Isaac Alexander led JSU (18-21, 11-7 ASUN) at the dish, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. The senior shortstop had a solo home run in the second inning, a two-run double in the fifth and a two-out single in the eighth. He finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs. It was Alexander's first three-hit game of the season.
“Great night for him. Great to see him get going,” JSU head coach Jim Case said. “And really, our whole offense, you know, if you look at us offensively, the last week has been really good.
“It’s hard to find a positive when you lose by seven on a Wednesday night. I thought our offense was a positive.”
After getting shut out last Friday against Lipscomb, the Gamecocks have scored 38 runs over their last four contests. They finished Wednesday’s contest with 14 hits.
Two of those hits came from standout closer AJ Causey, who entered the game at first base in the top of the fifth inning. The freshman paid immediate dividends, roping a two-run double down the right-field line in the Gamecocks’ eight-run fifth inning.
It marked Causey’s first hit since the season opener against Kentucky on Feb. 18. He was originally supposed to be a big part of JSU’s lineup before a problem with his wrist began hampering his ability to hit.
“That’s kind of who he was. In fact, I think he doubled and knocked in two or three runs on opening day,” Case said. “That’s kind of what he was and who he was, so it was good to see it. It’s been a long time coming for him.
“He was actually even laughing about that tonight, about, ‘Hey, I can still hit.’”
Causey laced another double to left-center field in the seventh and finished 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs.
The wrist problem hasn’t affected Causey on the mound. He leads the Gamecocks with seven saves and has struck out 39 batters over 29⅔ innings this season. He sports a 3.03 ERA.
“Of course, he’s done a great job for us on the mound, and I think in the future he will hit, because he feels great now, but this year has just been tough for him offensively,” Case said.
What to know
—T.J. Reeves went 2-for-2 Wednesday to improve his team-high batting average to .379. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, he left the game in the top of the fourth inning. Reeves was caught in no-man’s land between first and second base after his single in the bottom of the third. He attempted to scramble back to first but was tagged out by Mercer first baseman Angelo DiSpigna. Both players were shaken up after the play. DiSpigna stayed in, but Reeves was replaced by Lane Domino in center field in the top half of the next inning.
—Leadoff hitter Mason Maners extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He finished 1-for-4 with two walks and came around to score after the single that resulted in Reeves’ exit.
—The Gamecocks eight-run fifth inning included RBI singles from Alex Strachan and Cole Frederick and a two-run single from Luke Coker. Frederick finished the game 2-for-5.
—Cleburne County graduate Reese Morrison started the first game of his JSU career Wednesday and held his own against a solid Mercer (33-8) lineup. The redshirt freshman struck out four while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over 3⅓ innings. Things went south after Morrison’s exit as Blake Bennett gave up a grand slam to Collin Price and a two-run shot to Blake Schmitt in the Bears’ eight-run fourth inning.
Who said
—Case on Reeves exiting the game: “I’m not sure exactly what it was. I think he could’ve stayed in the game. We chose not to. I don’t think it’s the type of problem that’s going to keep him out. We’ll find out, but I don’t think that it is.”
—Case on Morrison: “He held his own. I mean, realistically, it was what we hoped for. He did what we hoped. I was hoping that he might could get four innings. He got 3⅓ and struck out four guys. There were some positives there.”
Next up
—JSU will travel to Florence this weekend for a three-game weekend series against North Alabama. The two teams will play Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.