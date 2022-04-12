JSU baseball: Big first inning not enough for Gamecocks to down Troy

Jacksonville State’s baseball team scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but it was all Troy after that as the Trojans downed the Gamecocks 12-5 on Tuesday night.
JSU (13-17, 7-5 ASUN) has now dropped three straight after losing the final two games of a three-game ASUN Conference series at Central Arkansas on Saturday and Sunday.
Mason Maners reached on an error to open the game and moved to second after a wild pitch. Alex Strachan drove in Maners with an RBI single to left-center field. Brennen Norton made it 4-0 with a three-run home run down the left-field line.
The Gamecocks’ pitching couldn’t hold off Troy, however, as the Trojans scored 12 unanswered runs before Kody Putnam tripled in the top of the ninth, driving in Luke Coker. Six JSU pitchers combined to allow 12 earned runs on 15 hits and four walks.
JSU returns to conference play this weekend. The Gamecocks will host Bellarmine on Thursday at 6 p.m., Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.
Six to know
—Norton led the Gamecocks at the plate, finishing 1-for-3 with one run and three RBIs. It was his second straight game with a home run.
—Maners went 1-for-3 and scored one run.
—T.J. Reeves was 0-for-3, but walked once and scored on Norton’s home run.
—Strachan went 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
—Cole Frederick finished 1-for-4 with a double.
—Coker and Putnam both finished 1-for-1.