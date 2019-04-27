JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State entered the bottom of the eighth inning against Morehead State on Saturday nursing a one-run lead and looking for some insurance.
Seven runs later, the Gamecocks had a commanding 11-3 win to even the weekend series.
“It’s kind of like a snowball,” JSU catcher Alex Webb said. “Once that first person gets going, it gives you confidence.”
JSU’s snowball started when an error allowed Alex Strachan to reach first and Chase Robinson to score. A perfect bunt from Cole Frederick down the third base line scored another, then a Webb double scored two more. After a bases-loaded walk plated another run, Chase Alexander capped the inning with a two-run single to left field.
After getting just two hits and no runs in Friday night’s 5-0 shutout loss in the series opener, Saturday night looked like more of the same early on, as Morehead took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Two scoreless innings later, the Gamecocks came out of their offensive slump to score two in the third inning.
Carson Crowe brought home Chase Robinson with a single in the fourth, then a Tre Kirklin single plated Andrew Naismith in the sixth to put the Gamecocks up 4-1.
Morehead State battled back with two runs in the top of the seventh, but the Gamecocks big inning in the eighth quickly put the game out of reach.
What to know
—Webb led the way at the plate for JSU with four hits, including two doubles, on his five at bats. Crowe hit 3-for-4 along with his RBI.
—JSU’s Isaiah Magwood pitched his best start of the season Saturday, striking out nine and allowing just one hit and no earned runs in his six innings of work. Jackson Tavel (1⅓ innings) and Austin Brewster (1⅔ innings) came in to finish the job for the Gamecocks.
—The seven-run inning in the eighth was a season-high total for an inning for Jacksonville State.
Who said
—Webb on bouncing back from a tough game one: “In this game if you dwell in the past, you’re never going to get over it. We wanted to regroup and erase it. “
—JSU coach Jim Case on Magwood: “Magwood was really good. I might have left him just a little bit too long, but that was a very strong outing at a time when we really needed it.”
—Magwood on his performance: “This is definitely my best start of the year. I went a little longer than I normally do. I knew I needed to come out here and compete and get ahead early.”
Next up
—Jacksonville State (22-20, 13-7 OVC) will look to take the series in Game 3 on Sunday. First pitch will be 1 p.m. on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. The Gamecocks will hit the road for a midweek matchup with Samford on Tuesday and a weekend series against UT Martin starting Friday.