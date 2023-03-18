 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU baseball: Bats stay hot as Gamecocks take series over Queens

JSU baseball teaser
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The cold did little to cool Jacksonville State’s hot bats on Saturday.

A day after recording a season-high 24 hits, The Gamecocks pounded out 13 more in a 6-2 win over Queens.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.