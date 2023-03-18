JSU baseball: Bats stay hot as Gamecocks take series over Queens

JACKSONVILLE — The cold did little to cool Jacksonville State’s hot bats on Saturday.
A day after recording a season-high 24 hits, The Gamecocks pounded out 13 more in a 6-2 win over Queens.
Javon Hernandez and Mason Maners did the heavy lifting.
Hernandez, batting second in the lineup, continued his recent hot streak, going 3-for-4 with a double Saturday. He walked once and finished with one run, one RBI and one stolen base. Over his last four games, JSU’s second baseman has gone 14-for-19 at the plate.
Maners, batting third in the lineup, went 2-for-4 Saturday with one run and two RBIs.
“Our two and three hole, it’s hard to stop right now,” JSU head coach Jim Case said.
Maners wasted little time running his on-base streak to 31 games with a single in the first inning. The junior from Vestavia Hills reached base three times Saturday, raising his on-base percentage to a team-high .489.
“My goal every time I’m up to bat is I’m just going to try to find a way on base,” Maners said.
Hernandez and Maners played a big part in JSU’s five-run fourth inning.
Will Fincher got things going with a one-out double and came around to score on a Carson Crowe single. After Michael Dallas singled with two outs, Bear Madliak drove in Crowe with a single. Hernandez followed with an RBI single of his own, driving in Dallas. Maners capped the big inning with a two-run double, plating Madliak and Hernandez.
That was more than enough cushion for Tanner Jones, who put together his second straight dominant start. He picked up his second win of the season, allowing one earned run on five hits over seven innings pitched. He didn’t walk a batter for the second straight start and struck out six Royals. Jones was appreciative of the run support.
“Anytime we come out on fire it always gives you a little bit more confidence,” Jones said. “You know, you’re pitching with a lead, that’s what we like to do as a pitcher. It’s awesome when our hitters step up like that and put up crooked numbers in innings.”
JSU has recorded 37 hits through the first two games of the series, and Maners doesn’t expect the Gamecocks to slow down any time soon.
“Oh, it’s awesome, and I expect it to be the same way throughout the rest of the year,” Maners said. “We can swing it. I love seeing everyone doing what I know everyone is capable of.”
What to know
—Fincher and Dallas each finished 2-for-4 with one run scored. Dallas stole his second base of the season.
—T.J. Reeves finished 1-for-4, and Brennen Norton went 1-for-3 with a walk.
—Will Baker relieved Jones and struck out two in a perfect eighth inning. He returned to the mound in the ninth but allowed a solo home run to Riley Cheek and a single to Will Budnick before Case turned to Jake Peppers. Peppers induced a double play with his first pitch and got another groundout to end the game.
Who said
—Case on the Gamecocks winning five straight games after starting the season 4-10: “To me it always says something when things don’t go your way, but you’re able to hang in there and stick together, and I thought our guys did that really well. To run off five in a row, against the people we ran it off against, that even makes it better.”
—Case on Jones: “Really, really good. He goes out, he competes. I don’t think he’s walked anybody in the last two outings. I think that’s 14 innings in a row without a walk, maybe more than that. You can’t ask much more than what he gave us today.”
Next up
—JSU (9-10, 2-0 ASUN) will finish its three-game series with Queens (3-15, 0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m.