JSU baseball: ASUN honors Gamecocks second baseman Hernandez

The ASUN Conference has named Jacksonville State second baseman Javon Hernandez as the league's baseball player of the week.
Hernandez went 11-for-16 last week as JSU beat Ole Miss on Tuesday and Queens on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The ASUN announced the honor Monday.
Hernandez is a junior from Danbury, Conn., who transfered from community college.
He had a double, a triple and five RBIs. He also walked four times and stole a base.
His big week increased his batting average from .262 to .346.
Hernandez has played and started in all 20 games for JSU (10-10), which has won six straight heading into Tuesday's game at Alabama State.
