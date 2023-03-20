 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: ASUN honors Gamecocks second baseman Hernandez

jsu v ole miss baseball 028 tw.jpg

Jacksonville State’s Javon Hernandez sprints to first base.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The ASUN Conference has named Jacksonville State second baseman Javon Hernandez as the league's baseball player of the week.

Hernandez went 11-for-16 last week as JSU beat Ole Miss on Tuesday and Queens on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The ASUN announced the honor Monday.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.