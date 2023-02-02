JSU baseball: ASUN coaches pick Gamecocks seventh in preseason poll

The ASUN Conference baseball coaches picked Jacksonville State to finish seventh out of 14 teams in the league's preseason poll.
The ASUN office released the poll Thursday afternoon, and Liberty was picked first for the fourth straight year. The Flame received 10 first-place votes and 191 total points. Kennesaw State and Florida Gulf Coast each received two first-place votes.
Kennesaw (173 points) landed second in the poll followed by Florida Gulf Coast (161), Lipscomb (142), Eastern Kentucky (134), Stetson (117) and Jacksonville State (116) in seventh place. Jacksonville (114) was picked eighth, followed by North Florida (90), Central Arkansas (84), Austin Peay (60), North Alabama (34), Bellarmine (29) and Queens (25).
Kennesaw State won the ASUN tournament last year, beating Liberty in the finals.
JSU was 27-28 last year, including 19-11 in the ASUN. That tied for the third best record in the league, following Eastern Kentucky and Lipscomb, both of which were 20-10.
The ASUN also released the 15-member all-conference team, which included two Gamecocks. AJ Causey made the squad as a starting pitcher after spending last season as the Gamecocks’ closer. Center fielder T.J. Reeves landed on the team, too.
Reeves was selected to the All-ASUN second team a year ago, and Causey made the ASUN's all-freshman team.
Reeves, who spent three seasons at Alabama before joining the JSU program in time for the 2022 season, ranked second on the team in hitting with a .317 batting average after collecting a team-best 65 hits. Reeves registered 14 doubles, eight home runs and a triple. He shared the team lead in runs scored and delivered 30 RBIs. Defensively, Reeves shined in centerfield with 103 chances and fielded at a .990 percentage. In the 29 ASUN games, he finished with a .348 batting average, with 15 of his 23 extra base hits coming against league opponents.
Causey, a dual player for Jax State as a relief pitcher and infielder, once again will see action on the mound and at first base when he is not pitching. The right-hander led the JSU pitchers with 25 appearances on the mound, including a lone start in the regular-season finale at Bellarmine with a bid to the 2022 ASUN tournament on the line. In 2022, he served as the Gamecocks' closer as he accumulated nine saves in 48⅓ innings of work. He also posted four wins in relief a season ago. Causey recorded 58 strikeouts in his first season at JSU and allowed 14 earned runs in 2022. He finished with a 2.61 ERA while opposing batters hit just .211 against him.
Causey posted a .250 batting average in 10 games last season with three of his seven hits on the season being doubles. He also drove in seven runs as a freshman, who was in the lineup in the designated hitters spot or at first base in 2022.
The Gamecocks open the 2023 season with a weekend series in Athens, Ga., against the Georgia Bulldogs, beginning Feb. 17. Jax State will open its 30-game home schedule the following weekend, hosting Southern Illinois in a series that starts Feb. 24.
2023 All-ASUN baseball preseason team
SP — AJ Causey, Jacksonville State, So.
SP — Garrett Horn, Liberty, So.
SP — Michael Dunkelberger, Lipscomb, Jr.
RP — Bryce Fisher, Jacksonville, Jr.
RP — Matthew Bohnert, Lipscomb, Jr.
C — Will King, Eastern Kentucky, Jr.
1B — Joe Kinker, Florida Gulf Coast, Sr.
2B — Zac Corbin, Kennesaw State, So.
2B — Aidan Sweatt, North Florida, Jr.
3B — Alejandro Figueredo#, Florida Gulf Coast, Sr.
SS — Caleb Ketchup, Lipscomb, So.
OF — Brian Ellis, Florida Gulf Coast, Sr.
OF — Harrison Povey, Florida Gulf Coast, So.
OF — T.J. Reeves, Jacksonville State, Sr.
DH — Evan Hafley, Central Arkansas, Sr.
#-Unanimous selection to preseason all-conference team
*-A tie in voting resulted in a 15-person team