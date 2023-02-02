 Skip to main content
JSU baseball: ASUN coaches pick Gamecocks seventh in preseason poll

The ASUN Conference baseball coaches picked Jacksonville State to finish seventh out of 14 teams in the league's preseason poll.

The ASUN office released the poll Thursday afternoon, and Liberty was picked first for the fourth straight year. The Flame received 10 first-place votes and 191 total points. Kennesaw State and Florida Gulf Coast each received two first-place votes.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.