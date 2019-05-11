JACKSONVILLE — For the second day in a row, Jacksonville State and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville entered the bottom of the ninth inning tied.
For the second game in a row, JSU got a game-winning home run.
A day after an Alex Webb grand slam game-winner, senior Nic Gaddis got to play hero on Senior Day with a homer over the left-field fence to lift JSU over SIUE 3-2 on Saturday.
“I was kind of joking with the guys last night when Webb was up,” Gaddis said. “Part of me was kind of irritated, because I wanted to be able to do it, but then I got the opportunity today and was able to do it. That was really special.”
This marks the third straight game-ending hit for JSU. In Wednesday's win over Georgia, Alex Strachan did the honors with a run-scoring single.
Austin Peay won Saturday, also, which means the Govs and the Gamecocks remain tied for first in the Ohio Valley Conference at 18-8.
“I’m really happy for Nic," JSU coach Jim Case said. "He’s the only senior that’s been here for four years. It was really nice to see him step up there and be able to get that swing off.”
JSU got the scoring rolling Saturday with two runs in the bottom of the second. Strachan doubled to left field, scoring Gaddis and moving Andrew Naismith to third. A sacrifice fly by Chase Robinson on the next at bat scored Naismith and gave the Gamecocks a 2-0 advantage.
SIUE’s Brendan Ryan plated Raul Elguezabal in the fourth to pull the Cougars back within 2-1.
In the top of the ninth, with the Gamecocks ready to close out the game with two outs and two strikes on the board, SIUE’s Dustin Woodcock belted a double to tie up the game and force JSU, and Gaddis, to come up to bat.
What to know
—Gaddis finished 2-for-4 with the homer to lead the Gamecocks. Naismith and Robinson both went 1-for-2.
—JSU’s Christian Edwards got the win for the Gamecocks, pitching the eighth and ninth innings while giving up one run and tallying one strikeout. Kenny Serwa pitched all nine innings for SIUE, allowing three runs and striking out five.
—The Gamecocks got the win despite being out-hit 10-6 by the Cougars.
Who said
—Gaddis on his game-winner: “We couldn’t get much offense going throughout the game, but it’s always awesome to be able step up in the clutch moments and come through. I took those first couple strikes and got a little frustrated.”
—Case on the game: “It was just such a good ball game. I thought their kid pitched his heart out. You can’t help but feel for him. I thought there was some character shown by us to be able to win the way that we did.”
Next up
—JSU (29-21, 18-8 OVC) will look for a sweep over SIUE in Sunday’s game three. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. The Gamecocks’ final home game of the season will be Tuesday night against UAB at 6 p.m.